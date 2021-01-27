Link Labs Announces Availability of AirFinder SuperTag Pro Evaluation Kit for Purchase at Amazon

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Jan. 27, 2021 – Link Labs, a leading provider of an end-to-end IoT platform for locating, managing and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time, today announced the availability of its AirFinder SuperTag Pro Evaluation Kit for purchase at Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer. The kit retails for $749.



AirFinder SuperTag is a first-of-its-kind commercial tracking device that blends five different technologies – GPS/GNSS, WiFi location lookup, Cell ID, Polte®and Link Labs’ AirFinder Indoor Positioning Network – to provide continuous, end-to-end visibility of assets in both indoor and outdoor environments. It seamlessly transitions from one technology to another, as needed and depending upon conditions, and allows for flexible configurations, based on the unique requirements of each specific application.



“Our new AirFinder SuperTag Pro Evaluation Kit is a low-risk way for businesses to try out the technology, which merges the very best indoor positioning system and outdoor positioning technologies into one, long-lasting device for asset intelligence, and see how it can track and protect the assets that matter most and reduce costs,” said Bob Proctor, co-founder and CEO of Link Labs. “The kit now on sale at Amazon provides everything a business needs to quickly get up and running, whether it’s tracking valuable assets from the warehouse to the yard, the hospital to patient homes, the factory floor to the front door, and everywhere in between. It can be deployed in minutes and is uniquely power-optimized to last years in the field without needing to change batteries.”



The kit includes:

(4) AirFinder SuperTag Pro tags

(4) Indoor, battery-powered location beacons

(1) AirFinder SuperTag mounting bracket

Batteries and other necessary mounting hardware

Free 90-day AirFinder web app trial (includes cellular data usage)

AirFinder SuperTag Pro’s configurability allows full control of update rates and location technology prioritization to ensure the right blend of latency and battery life. Additionally, Link Labs assists companies with monitoring how devices perform in the field to optimize their use over time. Location data from each device securely flows to the AirFinder web app or directly to customer databases via extensible APIs, providing the ability to locate and monitor assets in real-time, analyze asset history, add rules and alerts, establish geofences and more. The system supports Firmware-Over-the-Air (FOTA) upgrades to ensure that its capabilities are continuously evolving. It achieves an IP67 rating for outdoor deployment, one of the highest levels of protection from dust, water and liquids.



For more information, go to: https://www.link-labs.com/airfinder-supertag. To purchase at Amazon, go to: https://www.amazon.com/AirFinder-SuperTag-Evaluation-Commercial-Cellular/dp/B08CNKWDPW/.



About Link Labs

Link Labs provides the industry’s most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. With more than 20 patented technologies, its flagship platform, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Link Labs is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and is based in Annapolis, Md. The company was founded in 2014 by a group of veteran engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, who had worked together on a variety of projects for the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community and the telecommunications industry. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.