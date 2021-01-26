Seegrid Names Jay Link Chief Revenue Officer

Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, today announced it has strengthened the company’s executive leadership team, welcoming Jay Link to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As part of its move to support growing demand for its automation solutions, the addition follows the company’s announcement of a 100% increase in revenue in 2020 for the second year in a row. The executive leadership expansion supports the company’s workforce growth, which included the hiring of more than 125 people in the past twelve months. Seegrid projects continued fast-tracked growth in the year ahead.

“Seegrid is on a hyper growth trajectory because we deliver on the promise of automation with proven products,” said Jim Rock, Seegrid’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re excited to welcome Jay to our executive leadership team. He not only brings experience in the robotics sector but is an accomplished, forward thinking, and goal-oriented executive. Jay perfectly complements our mission and our mindset as we continue to transform the supply chain with superior material handling automation solutions.”

As Seegrid’s Chief Revenue Officer, Jay Link will lead the company’s sales, application engineering, and customer success teams. Link brings nearly 30 years of experience as a seasoned executive to the company, having served in executive leadership roles spanning go-to-market strategy, sales, account management, and customer success at software technology and robotics companies, including Kiva Systems (now Amazon Robotics), Berkshire Grey, IBM Cloud, and BMC Software.

“It’s an exciting time to join Seegrid, an established industry leader with best-in-class solutions and services,” said Jay Link. “Seegrid takes a holistic approach as a proven, full-service provider and uniquely understands the problems its customers face. I look forward to collaborating with the team to build on the company’s impressive growth and give our customers the tools they need to achieve a safe, connected material handling solution for a competitive edge.”

Seegrid automation technologies move material for some of the biggest brands in the world—manufacturing, distribution, and logistics companies leverage the company's mobile robots and enterprise software to fill labor shortages, increase throughput, and help improve overall material flow. Seegrid helps businesses in the supply chain network ensure flow of goods is both steady and safe: the collective fleet has driven more than 4 million miles at customer sites without a single personnel safety incident.