Custom Aerospace Platforms from Panel Built Offer Long-Lasting, Convenient Maintenance Solutions

Modular construction provider, Panel Built, Inc. understands the importance of proper maintenance in the aerospace industry. Appropriate inspections and upkeep help ensure aircrafts are up to standards, preventing catastrophic malfunctions. However, not all crafts can be easily inspected from the facility floor, and oftentimes, different aircrafts can require special solutions for good access. For this reason, Panel Built offers a variety of custom maintenance platforms to provide more safe, convenient, and efficient maintenance for the aerospace industry.

In order to fit a variety of different vehicles and capsules, Panel Built custom designs their equipment maintenance platforms for each project. Working with the dealer and aerospace customer, Panel Built has crafted maintenance solutions creating entire maintenance bays designed for a specific craft.

However, Panel Built also has developed more flexible, portable maintenance platforms by designing smaller platforms with retractable, cantilever decking and heavy-duty caster wheels. These structures are easily adapted to fit around a wide range of vehicles, and when the platform is no longer in use, it can easily have the decking retracted and stored away to the side of the facility, allowing for the safe transportation of the vehicle out of the maintenance area.

All of Panel Built’s maintenance platforms are formed from their heavy-duty, bolt-together design. By utilizing powder-coated steel components, the platforms are highly durable and long-lasting. Each Panel Built maintenance platform is designed entirely to customer specification, ensuring a design tailor-made for a particular vehicle or application.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan and began operations solely with the construction of panelized buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, equipment buildings, cleanrooms, ballistic buildings, and more. All of their multiple product lines are produced on-site, in one of their specialized modular construction facilities. Panel Built offers “A Bette