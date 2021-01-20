Pelican BioThermal Announces Partnership with Asiana Airlines

MINNEAPOLIS— Jan. 20, 2021 — Pelican BioThermal, the global name in temperature controlled packaging, announces its latest partnership with Asiana Airlines, which expands the company’s growing global network.

In the ongoing rapid response to support the global fight against COVID-19, the new partnership provides Asiana Airlines access to Pelican BioThermal’s Crēdo™ on Demand rental program when shipping temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical and pandemic payloads worldwide.

The collaboration allows Pelican BioThermal to continue to grow its global network of key locations and significant sector alliances to further meet the needs of its customers. It provides Asiana Airlines customers with Pelican BioThermal’s high-performing shipper solutions, including the company’s recently expanded range of temperature controlled packaging to cover both deep frozen and frozen applications, which include dry ice and PCM coolants, covering parcel and bulk sizes for single or multi use / reusable including rental through the Crēdo™ on Demand program.

“I’m excited to announce another airline partnership on the Pacific Rim, particularly another in the Republic of Korea,” said Dominic Hyde, Vice President of Crēdo™ on Demand at Pelican BioThermal “It has such a key role in the production of ingredients, which are shipped globally and turned into finished drug products. Additionally, Asiana Airlines acquired the IATA CEIV Pharma certification for complete cold chain management, so our partnership is strengthened by our complementary offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers.”

Pelican BioThermal is a division of Pelican Products, Inc., which is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 26 countries, with 24 international sales offices and six manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. For more information, visit www.pelican.com or www.behrmancap.com.

About Pelican BioThermal

Pelican BioThermal LLC offers the widest range of temperature-controlled packaging and service solutions to the global life sciences industry. The company’s products ensure that delicate biological materials arrive intact and effective, despite exterior environments. Pelican BioThermal is dedicated to developing innovative products designed to fulfill the complex needs of the global life sciences industry. The company’s efforts have received recognition including the U.S. Army’s Greatest Inventions, the Made in Minnesota Manufacturing award for supply chain innovators, the Finance & Commerce Progress Minnesota award for business growth and the Twin Cities Business Manufacturing Excellence award. Pelican BioThermal’s customers benefit from its extensive expertise in ensuring that temperature stability is maintained throughout the distribution chain. The company also offers a complete portfolio of services and software to support end-to-end temperature-controlled packaging asset management. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli BioThermal Limited. For more information, visit www.pelicanbiothermal.com.