Blasgen to retire as leader of CSCMP in March

Rick Blasgen will retire as president and CEO of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) in March, to be replaced by the industry group’s former chairman of the board, Mark Baxa, as interim CEO, CSCMP announced today.

The Lombard, Illinois-based organization will commence a search for a permanent successor to Blasgen after he steps down on March 5 after a 15-year tenure. “It has been an honor and privilege leading CSCMP,” Blasgen said in a release. “I am enormously proud of the staff, management team and dedicated volunteers, we have accomplished so much together. CSCMP’s future is extremely promising and I look forward to a smooth transition.”

Founded in 1963, CSCMP is a professional association that counts nearly all industry sectors, government, and academia among its members, providing them with networking, research, and professional education, as well as its official publication, CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly.

In a statement, CSCMP said “without question, Rick is the identity of CSCMP to thousands around the world,” and noted that he will remain an important part of CSCMP in an advisory capacity in future years.

“Rick is more than a professional peer. He is our friend. And although we understand and support him in his decision to retire, it is with mixed emotions,” Baxa said. “We are happy for him in reaching this career milestone, but we will miss having him in this role. So, on behalf of a grateful organization, I know you will all join me in thanking Rick for his leadership, strategic contribution, and devotion to CSCMP.”