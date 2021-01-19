Avnet's HoriZone RA Development Kit and IoTConnect Platform Bring Real-time IoT Sensor Data to the Cloud Securely

PHOENIX – January 19, 2021 – Leading global technology solutions providerAvnet (Nasdaq: AVT) launched the HoriZone RA development kit to enable proof-of-concept designs for edge-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) applications that require secure communications. Available in the Americas and powered by Renesas Advanced (RA) microcontrollers for secure IoT endpoints and edge devices, the easy-to-use kit delivers superior security features for Resource Constrained Embedded Systems (RCES) connected to Avnet´s IoTConnect®Platform based on Microsoft® Azure cloud.

As a turnkey multi-sensor solution, the Avnet development kit is highly scalable and provides a seamless path from proof-of-concept to project through to deployment, including all the required building blocks. The kit includes sensors for humidity, temperature, ambient light, air quality and air pressure, plus microphone, digital accelerometer, digital gyroscope, and inductive proximity sensor for positioning information.

The board integrates several components from Renesas, including the RA RA6M3 microcontroller, which is suitable for IoT applications that require TFT, Ethernet, security, large embedded RAM, and USB High Speed (HS). Also included are the ISL88014 voltage supervisor and ISL80102 synchronous boost converter for power management. Out of the box, engineers can quickly start developing IoT endpoint and edge devices for a broad range of applications, including industrial and building automation, metering, healthcare, and home appliances.

The IoTConnect Platform is cloud based and highly scalable to address common industry needs and challenges. With a standardized way to harness IoT, designers can quickly build smart apps and solutions on the platform — extending capabilities and supporting best practices and data-driven decision-making. By leveraging Microsoft’s enterprise-grade, highly secure Azure hybrid cloud computing service, the IoTConnect Platform enables seamless distribution and analysis of data across cloud and on-premise systems.

“Our RA Family of microcontrollers delivers on performance with all the advanced security capabilities and features needed for IoT applications,” said Roger Wendelken, Senior Vice President of Renesas’ MCU Business Division, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit. “These include our Secure Crypto Engine IP with NIST’s Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program certifications, Arm TrustZone® for Armv8-M, and tamper detection.”

“IoT devices are complex, and with shortening project timelines Avnet’s IoTConnect Platform allows for simpler and faster realization of time to value for deployments,” said Lou Lutostanski, VP of IoT, Avnet. “By utilizing the HoriZone RA kit, designers have all the necessary building blocks for a ready-made and highly scalable solution for developing new IoT use cases quickly.”

The HoriZone RA development kit is available now in the Americas. For more information, please visit: http://avnet.me/HorizoneNPI.

Avnet will host a HoriZone RA kit webinar focusing on the integration of high-end security into an MCU-based IoT device both efficiently and securely. For more information on the webinar, please visit: https://bit.ly/2LeMQRg.