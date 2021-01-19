Stoecklin Logistics Opens New North American Headquarters in Atlanta to Accommodate Rapid Growth

Atlanta – Stoecklin Logistics, a supplier of innovative supply chain solutions, is expanding its North American operations and has moved into a larger headquarters location in Roswell, Ga., north of Atlanta, that will allow the company to increase its market presence and provide clients with additional local support. The new facility includes space devoted to customer service, marketing, business development and mechanical maintenance.

“The new office is perfect for our growing team. We now have the space needed to support our associates in their daily work and host both customer and company meetings. The location also offers quick, non-stop access to most locations on the continent and direct flights from our corporate headquareters in Switzerland,” said Damaris Grütter, Director of U.S. & Canada for Stoecklin.

The new address is:

Stoecklin Logisitcs Inc.

Roswell Summit Office Park

Building 200, Suite 150

1080 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell, GA 30076

The office phone number remains +1 678.244.1537.

About Stoecklin Logistics Inc.

For more than 85 years, Stoecklin Logistics has delivered innovative logistics solutions worldwide to meet the highest requirements. We support our customers from the planning and development phase through the delivery of complete, ready-to-use systems. Our experience and products, produced primarily within our own company, allows us to offer conveying and storage systems for highly varying types of load carriers to improve our customer’s competitive ability. More information is available at https://stoecklin.us/.