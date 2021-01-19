Stoecklin Logistics Opens New North American Headquarters in Atlanta to Accommodate Rapid Growth

Atlanta – Stoecklin Logistics, a supplier of innovative supply chain solutions, is expanding its North American operations and has moved into a larger headquarters location in Roswell, Ga., north of Atlanta, that will allow the company to increase its market presence and provide clients with additional local support. The new facility includes space devoted to customer service, marketing, business development and mechanical maintenance.
For more than 85 years, Stoecklin Logistics has delivered innovative logistics solutions worldwide to meet the highest requirements. We support our customers from the planning and development phase through the delivery of complete, ready-to-use systems. Our experience and products, produced primarily within our own company, allows us to offer conveying and storage systems for highly varying types of load carriers to improve our customer’s competitive ability. More information is available at https://stoecklin.us/.
Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing