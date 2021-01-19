Transfix Launches TrueView TMS, Offering Shippers Flexible, Consistent Capacity And Reducing Time To Tender By Up To 92%

NEW YORK (PRWEB) JANUARY 19, 2021

Transfix, a leading transportation solutions provider that is reshaping the future of freight through its digital platform and best-in-class carrier network, today announced the launch of TrueView TMS, a modern and flexible transportation management system for small and mid-sized shippers.

Because legacy TMS systems are designed for enterprise operations, around 90% of small and mid-sized shippers still rely on highly manual tools like spreadsheets and email to manage their freight. Given the time-intensive management of disparate tools and information sources, shippers lack the ability to quickly recruit, properly vet, and onboard new carriers to accommodate fluctuating capacity needs, and also lack the organization-wide visibility and insight into freight operations required for ensuring rate and service optimization and keeping up with enterprise competitors.

TrueView TMS is built to address the specific pain points of small and mid-sized shippers who are tasked with having to do increasingly more with fewer resources, static tools, and little data. It offers an easy-to-use tool for securing reliable coverage at scale, streamlining tender management, and automating carrier communications -- all while surfacing powerful insights on carrier performance to enable continuous freight optimization. Early users of TrueView TMS, including Plastic Ingenuity, have experienced up to 92% reductions in time to tender.

“What Transfix does better than anyone else is bring ease-of-use and analytics to the freight management process; reducing friction caused by legacy systems, and empowering decision-makers to make more strategic decisions,” said Lily Shen, CEO, Transfix. “TrueView TMS brings transportation management into the 21st century, giving shippers the ability to manage their freight with a few clicks and tap into the most powerful capabilities Transfix offers: instant capacity, real-time visibility, and actionable insights across their entire operations.”

As capacity continues to tighten, the ability to secure reliable coverage is increasingly important, yet increasingly challenging. With TrueView TMS, shippers can flexibly secure coverage in four key ways:

Flexible routing guide: automatically tender to primary carriers and easily source backup carriers to ensure fully reliable coverage

Enhanced spot auction experience: launch auctions, collect bids automatically within the TMS and accept bids -- all within minutes, not hours

Direct tender capabilities: quickly and easily pick a carrier of choice and hand the confirmation process to Transfix

Instant booking: access Transfix’s best-in-class carrier network, with instant rates and one-click booking

Beyond booking capabilities, TrueView TMS offers automated carrier communications and unparalleled insights into performance, enabling shippers to make the data-driven decisions they've been seeking to make more easily. With load status updates and ETAs, as well as advanced analytics on Transfix loads including carrier performance metrics like on time pickup and delivery, shippers can keep a critical pulse on and optimize their freight operations.

“Since we’ve started using TrueView TMS, my team can now focus on bigger strategic opportunities and spend less time bogged down with tedious work,” said Cody Schmidt, Corporate Purchasing Manager at Plastic Ingenuity, who leveraged TrueView TMS to drive internal efficiencies including slashing time to tender from three hours to under 15 minutes. “I’ve seen my team save hours of time, enhance our coverage, realize cost savings through the spot auction feature, and remove many of the manual tasks involved with tendering freight. I’m impressed with how quickly we were able to get set-up within days and start managing all of our freight operations in one place.”

TrueView TMS offers heavy-hitting capabilities and insights, requires minimal onboarding, offers accelerated time to value, and seamless onboarding -- a process that can take several months with more complex systems.

TrueView TMS is the initial release of Transfix’s novel transportation management system. While the initial launch addresses specific pain points for small and mid-size shippers, the product roadmap includes the future development of modular point solutions that can be integrated with any existing TMS, helping shippers of all sizes address their differing individualized needs. The launch fits into Transfix’s larger strategy of building the world’s most connected and intelligent freight platform, and comes on the heels of record growth. In December, Transfix surpassed 400% annual growth for its drop freight business, and in October, launched Fleet Planner, a free, online tool that gives small and mid-sized carriers access to a centralized platform for managing fleets, streamlining operations, and scaling their businesses.

To learn more about TrueView TMS, go to: https://transfix.io/trueviewtms/

About Transfix

Transfix is a leading transportation solutions provider whose digital brokerage capabilities and logistics software offerings are helping reshape the future of freight. The company combines deep industry expertise and a best in class carrier network with cutting edge technology. The result? Competitive pricing, superior service and reliability, and unmatched intelligence for optimizing the supply chain from start to finish. Today, the world’s most recognized brands rely on Transfix’s trusted carrier network, including six of the top ten retailers and five of the ten largest food and beverage brands in America. Transfix was named one of Forbes’ “Next Billion-Dollar Startups” and is headquartered in the heart of New York City. For more information, visit http://www.transfix.io.