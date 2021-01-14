Vector Debuts Contactless Pickup and Delivery Supply Chain Solution

January 13, 2021 - Vector, the leading mobile-first workflow automation platform for enterprise shippers, 3PLs, carriers, and retailers, today announces enhancements to its catalog of contactless solutions, including document digitization, mobile workflow automation and contactless electronic bill of lading (eBOL).

Vector released contactless solutions available to all sectors of the supply chain

Vector’s platform aims to restore industry-wide interoperability and create an open standard for contactless pickup and delivery

Contactless solutions target health and safety concerns across supply chain partners

CDC recommends the use of paperless, electronic billing within the supply chain to minimize the amount of touch points drivers experience per day (which could be as few as one and as many as 10)

Enhanced Contactless Pickup and Delivery Solutions

Contactless eBOL: An end-to-end solution that digitizes paper BOLs and enables contactless pickups and deliveries, thus enhancing visibility and unlocking efficiency gains by removing manual processes associated with paperwork, all while ensuring the resiliency of the supply chain and the safety of supply chain workers.

Mobile Capture: An easy-to-use mobile application that automatically captures, crops and enhances paperwork so the driver doesn’t have to. Auto-assist ensures drivers of all abilities are uploading perfect digital copies, regardless of lighting, faint print, or backdrops.

Driver Workflow: A quick and easy solution that minimizes duplicate data entry and audits by pulling information directly from company telematics and TMS, easily running calculations and sending important information directly into pre-existing AP systems.

Executive Viewpoint

"In order to establish a more resilient and safe supply chain in light of the pandemic, shippers, carriers, retailers and other participants must adopt a contactless solution, moving away from in-person interactions and paper transfers," said Vector VP of Design Darren Chan. "Physical paperwork, while the tried and true form of communication, has proven inadequate across the industry. Implementing Vector's contactless solutions provides safer and more efficient capabilities for shippers, carriers and, notably, drivers than any product on the market."

As the supply chain works together to standardize a GS1 certified process, contact Vector to learn more about how you can push the industry forward. Visit withvector.com.



Vector is a leading provider of mobile-first workflow automation. The company’s comprehensive suite of contactless delivery solutions, including electronic bill of lading, automates driver and back office processes, improving cash flow and supply chain safety. Located in the heart of San Francisco, CA, Vector was founded in 2014 by Will Chu, Brian Belcher and Darren Chan. Vector is an active member of the Consumer Brands Association’s Contactless Delivery Task Force. For more information, visit: www.withvector.com.