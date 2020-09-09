AdvancedDock Solution Enables Contactless Workflows for Increased Safety and Productivity

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 9, 2020

(Chicago, Ill.) A new software launched by Advanced Solutions, called AdvancedDock, is a smart solution that enables contactless workflows and provides innovative visibility of site dock activities, resulting in labor reductions. The software accomplishes this through three key features: DockView, self-service capabilities and electronic Bill of Lading technology (eBOL).

“We’re really excited to be launching a new solution in our Advanced Supply Chain Platform,” explained Phillip Avelar, Managing Principal of Advanced Solutions. “AdvancedDock reimagines dock logistics using contactless workflows and real-time digital data sharing to increase dock turnover, while reducing dwell times, detention and late charges. Docks have generally been left behind in digitization, but since they are the entry and exit points of any distribution operation both physically and systemically, they should be the starting point of any successful effort. The innovative features of AdvancedDock can help to improve management, help to increase efficiency and worker safety by reducing interactions and transaction steps.”

DockView, an innovative graphical facility view, provides instant access to load details and visibility to all dock activities such as drivers waiting to load or unload. One feature of DockView allows for task initiation by visually dragging a load to a door which initiates a trailer move and driver communication.

The software’s facilitation of contactless workflows is a boon to both productivity and worker safety during this ongoing pandemic. Truckers can check in at facilities using the AdvancedDock self-service capabilities. Automatic check-ins using geo-fencing or proximity are also possible when using the company’s Transport or AdvancedPOD driver apps. The system assigns doors and maintains real-time data using machine learning models that take shipping & receiving capacity, worker equipment availability and shipment prioirties to automatically assign doors and load handling. Paperwork is also completed at a self-service kiosk, thereby reducing contact.

AdvancedDock builds on the eBOL technology that the company released in 2018 by making it possible to generate and digitally transfer document data across the supply chain. This technology helps to reduce data errors and labor in rekeying or scanning paper documents.

For those interested in a smart solution to dock management, they can learn more about AdvancedDock and request a demo on the Advanced Solutions website at www.advsolutionpros.com/advanceddock.

