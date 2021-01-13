Yusen Logistics Chile SpA Established

Secaucus, NJ, January 13, 2021 – Yusen Logistics announces the formation of Yusen Logistics Chile SpA, through a joint venture with its partner, Transmeridian Group, effective January 1, 2021. Operating under the Yusen Logistics brand in Chile, the company will build on its strong ocean, air, and road services to better serve the market, and expand its offerings to include a full range of integrated international supply chain solutions. Customers will benefit from access to the company’s global network, extensive carrier relationships, and its local expertise. Headquartered in Santiago, the Yusen Logistics Chile SpA is well-aligned with the increasing logistics needs of customers in essential and growing industries such as food & beverage, energy, and retail.

“We are very pleased to have a dedicated, Yusen Logistics-owned operation in Chile and we welcome our associates to the Yusen global family”, said Mikhail Kholyavenko, President and CEO of Yusen Logistics Americas. We are excited for the opportunities it will bring to the company and the high-quality logistics solutions that we can continue providing and expanding to customers.” The new group adds to our Americas’ footprint already in place in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States.”

“Chile’s international trade continues to grow at a rapid pace, and it has a number of free trade agreements with countries such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, the USA, the EU, and others,” said Roy Viale, President of Yusen Logistics Chile. “We are confident that our team and operations are well-positioned to provide fully-integrated logistics services and support every aspect of the supply chain.”

Yusen Logistics Chile SpA headquarters are located at Calle Cerro El Plomo 5630 – Ofc 602, Comuna Las Condes, Santiago, Chile email: YLCL.Operations@cl.yusen-logistics.com

About Yusen Logistics:

Yusen Logistics is a leading global logistics company, providing International Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, and Supply Chain Solutions. With industry insights covering the full supply chain, we offer thought leadership and innovative solutions to leading companies in the automotive, aerospace, hi-Tech/consumer electronics, healthcare/pharma, food, and retail sectors. More than 24,000 employees work daily around the globe to understand our customers' business, their customers, the challenges they face, and the goals they want to achieve. We have over 550 operations in 45 countries across the Americas, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Japan. For over 60 years, our international network has delivered a constist standand of systems, processes, and logisitcs services globally. Yusen Logistics is a subsidiary of the NYK Group. For more information, please visit www.yusen-logistics.com