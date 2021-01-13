SpotSee Acquires TMC Hallcrest and LCR Hallcrest

DALLAS – Jan. 13, 2021 – SpotSee®, a global leader in supply chain condition monitoring through its ShockLog®, ShockWatch®, ShockWatch® RFID, TiltWatch® and WarmMark® brands and connectivity solutions, announced today that it has acquired TMC Hallcrest and LCR Hallcrest, two global leaders in temperature monitoring products and indicators.

“We are thrilled to welcome TMC and LCR Hallcrest to the SpotSee team,” said Tony Fonk, CEO and president, SpotSee. “The Hallcrest companies are global leaders in temperature indicating solutions used for vaccines, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, industrial and consumer applications. Combining our product portfolios and technologies makes SpotSee the clear global leader in condition indicating devices.”

TMC and LCR Hallcrest develop and manufacture color changing temperature products, thermal labels and thermometer strips. With a focus on monitoring and reporting temperature excursions, TMC and LCR Hallcrest’s purpose aligns with SpotSee’s strategy to grow its temperature portfolio and expand into new markets. Like SpotSee, TMC and LCR Hallcrest products are used for a wide range of applications, from monitoring medical devices to food logistics and transportation.

“We are excited for this partnership and the opportunity to grow into the condition-monitoring space with an industry-leading company,” said Russell Booth, Managing Director of TMC and LCR Hallcrest UK. “While our individual businesses each have established expertise, our integration means the potential for new ideas, new developments and even better products.”

The combined business will have operations in the United Kingdom, Glenview, Illinois, Graham, Texas, and Chihuahua City, Mexico and will be headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

SpotSee is an end-to-end solution provider that enables customers to spot damage in their operations and see it in real time. The company has a full range of visual and connected tools that deliver data from devices anywhere in the world to customers’ fingertips. These products monitor shock, vibration, temperature and other environmental conditions through its market-leading brands such as ShockWatch®, ShockLog®, SpotBot®, OpsWatch and WarmMark®. The company has a global network of over 300 sales and technical service partners in 62 countries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, SpotSee has operations in Brazil, Netherlands, United Kingdom, China, Mexico, Glenview, Illinois and Graham, Texas. SpotSee acquired TMC and LCR Hallcrest in 2020. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.