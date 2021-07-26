TMC, a Division of C.H. Robinson, Earns John Deere’s Highest Supplier Rating

CHICAGO, IL (July 14, 2021) –Global logistics management provider TMC, a division of C.H. Robinson, was named in the 2020 John Deere Achieving Excellence Program as a Partner-level supplier, the company’s highest supplier rating. This honor recognizes TMC’s dedication to providing solutions and services of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.



TMC helps shippers optimize and strengthen their global supply chains by providing a combination of expertise and technology solutions through Navisphere®, a single, global multimodal transportation management system.



To support John Deere’s global logistics operations, TMC delivers configurable solutions that include real-time visibility from Navisphere Vision, supply chain consulting services, and data analytics technology. With dedicated logistics experts located onsite and throughout a global Control Tower network, TMC acts as an extension of the supply chain team to help identify and implement new solutions and network optimizations that drive savings and continuous improvements.



“Considering the unprecedented challenges that global supply chains faced in 2020, we’re especially proud of this recognition by John Deere and the positive results that we achieved together. Congratulations and thank you to our talented experts across the globe for your hard work and impressive impact,” said Jordan Kass, president of TMC. “We’ve enjoyed a long-standing strategic relationship with John Deere and look forward to continuing our journey together during this very transformative time for supply chains.”



Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support, and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

About TMC, a division of C.H. Robinson

Global supply chains are growing increasingly complex. Businesses need the latest technology and industry expertise to advance and stay ahead of the competition. At TMC, a division of C.H. Robinson, we understand what makes supply chains faster, stronger, and more efficient. As a leader in global logistics management, we combine industry expertise with our global technology platform, Navisphere®, to support the world’s most complex supply chains. Our logistics experts are located in Control Tower® locations around the world: Amsterdam, Chicago, Monterrey, São Paulo, Seattle, Shanghai, and Wrocław. This Control Tower® network, supported by our technology platform, connects our customers to their suppliers and supply chain partners. Our customers leverage these capabilities to manage their logistics in over 170 countries across all modes of transportation. For more information, visitwww.mytmc.com.