Kamps Inc. Acquires Pallet Industries in Florida; Strengthens Its Position in the Southern Pallet Ma

Kamps Inc., one of the nation’s largest pallet solutions and recycling providers, has acquired Pallet Industries out of Florida. The acquisition of Pallet Industries builds upon Kamps’ core mission of providing standardized, best-in-class, pallet solutions on a national scale. The acquisition was finalized on March 17th by both parties. The original owners, Jesus and Jose Rodriguez, will stay on-board to lead the newly acquired locations.

Pallet Industries (PI) was established in 2007 and has two locations in Florida: Deerfield (South) and Mulberry (Central). The strategic locations of the two facilities has allowed Pallet Industries to cover the majority of the state for many years; including key markets such as Orlando, Tampa, and Miami. The company specializes in reconditioned (repaired), remanufactured, and new custom pallets. PI has 115 team members and 150 trailers that service the continuously growing customer base.

“Jesus and Jose have built a great company” says Kamps Inc. President, Mitchell Kamps “We share much of the same values and characteristics – from having a customer-centric focus to providing opportunities for our team members to experience professional development and advancement. It was just a naturally good fit. The addition of Pallet Industries will certainly help bolster our South-East Region and allow us to better service our overall customer base throughout this region.”

The same sentiments were echoed by both Jesus and Jose, saying “We have worked with Kamps for a long time as a partner within their pallet network. We have always had a good relationship, and becoming part of the Kamps organization will enable everyone involved to better service the growing customer base in Florida.”

With the acquisition, Kamps now has 25 active locations, over 2,500 active trailers, and over 1,000 employees nationwide. Standardized pallet solutions and service is extremely important in the age of ever-expanding e-commerce platforms, national grocery chains, and globally connected supply chains. Kamps’ continued growth through new location launches and acquisitions strengthens its position to provide customers with the best pallet solutions to meet or exceed their expectations – on a national scale.

To learn more about Kamps Inc., You can head to their website: www.kampspallets.com