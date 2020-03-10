RFID Journal LIVE! Announces SpotSee as Cornerstone Sponsor

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020— RFID Journal, the world’s leading media and events company covering radio frequency identification (RFID) and other related technologies, announced today that SpotSee, the global leader in shock, vibration and temperature monitoring through low-cost connectivity and data, will be the cornerstone sponsor of RFID Journal LIVE! 2020 (www.rfidjournalevents.com/live), being held on Apr. 28-30, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

SpotSee provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that help companies monitor damage in their supply chain operations in real time.

According to SpotSee, shipping damage costs the global supply chain as much as $2.3 trillion each year. Jan van Niekerk, Vice President of Engineering and Innovation at at SpotSee, will explain how RFID can help uncover and reduce that damage by as much as 50% during a general session presentation on the first day of RFID Journal LIVE!.

SpotSee will also display its full range of connectivity products, including the ShockWatch RFID damage indicator. RFID Journal LIVE! brings together leading solution providers with a highly qualified audience of end users, providing a unique opportunity for customers to see live demonstrations of leading-edge technology.

"When thinking of the best place to launch the ShockWatch RFID damage indicator, we couldn't think of anywhere better than RFID Journal Live,” Van Niekerk said.

“We are fortunate to have an exciting and prestigious group of sponsors and exhibitors for this year’s RFID Journal LIVE! event,” said Mark Roberti, RFID Journal's founder and editor. “This year’s program will provide in-depth education sessions, hands-on training, and the opportunity to meet with leading technology providers and experts.”

LIVE! 2020 will feature nine industry-focused conference tracks, as well as eight technical and how-to tracks, fast-track training provided by RFID4U, the RFID Journal Awards, and the event will be co-located with the IEEE RFID 2020 Conference. In addition, the conference will offer exhibits and demonstrations conducted by the industry's leading technology firms. For more information, visit www.rfidjournalevents.com/live.

About RFID Journal

RFID Journal is the leading source of news and in-depth information regarding radio frequency identification (RFID) and Internet of Things technologies (IoT) and their many business applications. Business executives and implementers depend on RFID Journal's websites for up-to-the-minute news, in-depth case studies, best practices, strategic insights and information about vendor solutions related to RFID and IoT technologies. This has made RFID Journal a trusted and respected technology information resource, serving the largest audience of RFID and IoT decision-makers worldwide—online and at face-to-face events. For more information, visit www.rfidjournal.com and www.iotjournal.com.

About SpotSee

SpotSee is an internet of things end-to-end solution provider that enables customers to spot damage in their operations and see it in real time. SpotSee has developed a low-cost, connected ecosystem that includes its own mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) that delivers data from devices anywhere in the world to customers’ fingertips. SpotSee devices monitor shock, vibration, temperature and other environmental conditions through its market-leading brands such as ShockWatch®, ShockLog®, SpotBot™, OpsWatch and WarmMark®. The company has a global network of over 300 sales and technical service partners in 62 countries. SpotSee is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in Brazil, Netherlands, United Kingdom, China, Mexico and Graham, Texas. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.