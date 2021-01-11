Toyota Material Handling Solutions Supports The American Red Cross and The Foodbank of Southern California

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., January 11, 2021 – Toyota Material Handling Solutions (TMHS) today announced its support of two local non-profits: The American Red Cross, Los Angeles Region, and The Foodbank of Southern California. The company donated $2,500 to each non-profit to help support the community through these unprecedented times. TMHS associates also collected 500 pounds of canned goods for The Foodbank of Southern California.

“We continuously look for ways to give back to our community and this year it was clear the greatest immediate need was to help feed our community,” said TMHS President & CEO Shankar Basu. “We’re proud of our associates for joining our efforts with canned food donations of their own.”

In addition to helping victims of disaster and responding to emergencies, The American Red Cross, Los Angeles Region, is working with local partners to help combat food insecurity as a result of COVID-19. Hundreds of volunteers are working at sites across LA County to package and serve prepared meals to families.

The Foodbank of Southern California supports vulnerable children, families, and seniors in the community who have nowhere else to turn for help.

“We are incredibly grateful for TMHS’s support and donation, especially during this COVID-19 crisis. With each passing day, the demand for healthy nutritional food is dramatically escalating,” said Jeanne Cooper, president of The Foodbank of Southern California.

To learn how to volunteer or donate, please visit www.redcross.org/local/california/los-angeles and www.foodbankofsocal.org.

