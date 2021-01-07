CEVA Logistics accelerates its expansion in Africa with the acquisition of ASTI Group in Morocco

Marseille, France January 7th 2021, CEVA Logistics’ strategic expansion plan across the African continent is further gathering pace with the acquisition of ASTI Group in Morocco. CEVA Logistics and ASTI have been long-term partners for more than two decades and have delivered a range of multi-modal services to customers across the North African country in that time.



Through acquiring the company, CEVA Logistics will expand its range of export capabilities, specifically reefer services – in cooperation with its parent company the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics - and Contract Logistics activities in both Casablanca and the Tangiers Free Zone. The new operation will be looking to capitalize on the strength of the automotive industry in the country, a vertical in which CEVA Logistics is a market-leader.



ASTI is already a top ten logistics player in the Moroccan market with almost 100 full time staff members based at the two locations which will additionally offer air, ocean, ground (domestic and international), project logistics and Customs clearance services. ASTI is a Customs clearance expert in Morocco and is fully certified with the authorities and has a direct EDI interface with Customs.



Says CEVA Logistics’ CEO Mathieu Friedberg: “The acquisition of ASTI further enhances our standing in the African market and shows our ambition for the continent as a whole. We believe there is enormous potential across a range of freight services and extending the CEVA brand in its own right in Morocco will set us on the road to further success”.

Adds Ahmed Belmrah, CEO and founder of ASTI Group: “The sale of ASTI to CEVA Logistics is the logical continuation of our historic partnership and constitutes an important step in the strategic development of CEVA Logistics in both Morocco and Africa”.



States Salim Benchehla, ASTI Group shareholder and Managing Director of CEVA Logistics Morocco: “I am convinced this takeover will allow CEVA Logistics to become one of the leading players in Morocco with a full portfolio of services offering optimal conditions for developing business partnerships with our clients”.

About CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics, a world reference in third-party logistics, provides and operates transportation and supply-chain solutions for large or medium size national and multinational companies. CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of services in both Contract Logistics and Freight Management thanks to 78,000 employees, operating over 1,000 facilities in more than 160 countries. CEVA Logistics’ experienced specialists focus on seamlessly designing end-to-end customized solutions to meet the complex and rapidly evolving supply chain needs whatever the business sector. CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics.

For more information, please visit

www.cevalogistics.com



