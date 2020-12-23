CEVA Logistics rebrands AMI Worldwide and MANICA as Africa acquisitions take the corporate identity

Marseille, France December 23rd 2020 -- CEVA Logistics has completed the rebranding of the African acquisitions it made in the summer of 2020. With effect from January 2021, AMI and MANICA will be fully branded as CEVA Logistics. Except for MANICA in Zimbabwe, Malawi and the borders, which will be branded MANICA a company of CEVA Logistics through until January 1st, 2022.

Rebranding task is completed

As a part of CEVA Logistics strategic plan to become a leading, continent-wide market player, the company made an important acquisition in June 2020 by taking a majority stake in AMI Worldwide and its brands AMI and MANICA. Since then, teams in all locations have worked together to focus on rebranding facilities, equipment, IT and business development materials.

That task is now complete and effective from January the 1st 2021.All locations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Mozambique, Botswana and Zambia will progressively be branded as CEVA Logistics. In Zimbabwe and Malawi the rebranding will take an additional year for completion, from January 1st2021, “MANICA a company of CEVA Logistics” will be used in the two countries..

Other facilities also now branded CEVA Logistics:

Three CCIS facilities which joined the CEVA Logistics network in Mali, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast will also be branded CEVA Logistics.

Four new CEVA Logistics operations have been established in Mauritania, Senegal, Benin and Cameroon under the company’s own identity.

Direct African network is now branded CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics’ network consists of 42 countries in Africa and is now branded in 21 countries. All 1,300 employees of the acquisitions have joined the CEVA Logistics global network with the objective of offering’ customers a seamless network, facilitating cargo movement within Africa and strengthening trade ties with the rest of the world.

The expanded African network maintains its close relationship with CEVA’s parent company, the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, which enjoys a historically strong continental presence in the continent of Africa.

Says CEVA Logistics’ Bruno Plantaz, Managing Director India, Middle East and Africa: "Customers will see a seamless transition as the locations become fully part of the CEVA Logistics network in Africa. From the start of the New Year we will be further facilitating cargo movement within Africa and strengthening trade ties with the rest of the world, all under the CEVA Logistics brand. Our customers will recognise our strong global network alongside our best-in-class services and unmatched expertise”.

