Cargo volume up in Virginia

Cargo volume through the Port of Virginia hit record levels in November as the port marked its sixth straight month of growth, port officials said today.

The port handled nearly 280,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the month, up 23% compared to 2019 and setting a new monthly record. Port officials cited growth in exports and imports, which were up 15% and 21%, respectively, compared to year-ago levels.

Looking ahead, officials said they expect a strong December, although not to November’s levels, and predict a traditionally lighter start to the New Year that could begin to build in March. Much of the outlook depends on global economic conditions and the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but they said they anticipate some growth to come from four new weekly vessel services added since May. Those include service linking Virginia to Northern Europe and the Caribbean as well as service connecting the port to Southeast India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.