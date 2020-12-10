Weber Logistics Partners with Stellex Capital to Position Itself for Growth

Third-party logistics provider Weber Logistics has announced that Stellex Capital Management (Stellex), a middle-market private investment firm with significant transportation and logistics experience, has partnered with Weber’s management team in a recapitalization focused on accelerated expansion. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Company ownership transitions from the Weber family, which founded the company in 1924 and had built it into one of the most respected logistics companies in the Western United States. Bob Lilja, formerly Weber’s President and COO, has been named Chief Executive Officer. The company’s existing leadership team will leverage its new capital base to enhance services to clients and drive Weber’s new growth agenda.

According to Trey Lee, Principal at Stellex, “Weber operates as a key stakeholder in its clients’ success. By prioritizing a partner-oriented model, the company is better positioned to shoulder the burden of an increasingly complex supply chain on behalf of its customers. Weber’s strengths as a logistics provider – a strong management team, a track record of profitable growth, deep-rooted customer relationships, and a culture of integrity and service at every level of the organization – further compelled our decision to invest. This is a success formula which is scalable and management has our full support to execute on their vision.”

Historically, Weber has been known as the go-to logistics provider for U.S. Western Region distribution. According to Bob Lilja, Weber will build on its legacy strengths to support a highly growth-oriented focus that will include both organic growth and acquisitions.

“We’re already exploring expansion opportunities beyond our traditional geographic region and in high-growth areas like eCommerce fulfillment, which has fueled much of our recent success,” says Lilja. “Stellex shares our strategic vision and offers the resources to pursue our bold growth plan, while maintaining the culture and values that have made Weber successful. We’re building from a foundation of strength and are excited to begin writing Weber’s next chapter.”

About Weber Logistics

Weber Logistics is a third-party logistics company that speeds port-to-market distribution by integrating drayage, warehousing, and final delivery into a single logistics solution. With 12 high-velocity distribution centers throughout Southern and Northern California and its own regional fleet of trucks, Weber has become a leader in fast, flexible, reliable product distribution services.

About Stellex Capital

Stellex Capital Management is a private equity firm with more than $2.6 billion in committed capital under management that invests in middle-market companies in North America and Europe. Stellex seeks to invest in opportunities where it can deploy capital to provide stability, catalyze operational improvement and foster growth. Stellex is a value-add partner with the ability to provide flexible capital solutions and operational expertise. Portfolio companies benefit from Stellex’s industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insight and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include aerospace & defense, automotive, building products, business services, capital equipment, consumer, distribution & logistics, food, general manufacturing, government services, industrial services, and transportation. Additional information may be found at http://www.stellexcapital.com.