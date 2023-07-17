Eezyimport partners with Drip Capital, streamlines access to simplified trade financing for impo

Camden, DE, July 17, 2023: Eezyimport, a leading global import management platform, has announced a partnership with Drip Capital, a global fintech company, to provide integrated, streamlined trade finance solutions for U.S. importers. This collaboration will enable small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to quickly access collateral-free trade financing online while simplifying import processes and reducing documentation.

Eezyimport's innovative self-service platform provides a seamless experience for U.S. importers, helping them navigate the complexities of global trade. With its user-friendly interface, Eezyimport allows businesses to manage their import process, from initial order placement to shipment tracking, customs clearance, and now trade financing in collaboration with Drip Capital.

Drip Capital provides working capital solutions to SMBs globally. In the US, the company offers payables financing, which gives buyers additional time to pay for all their purchases with minimal documentation and no collateral. The financing platform has developed a data-driven risk assessment model to underwrite transactions and disburse funds within 24 hours.

The Eezyimport - Drip partnership will immensely benefit businesses seeking import management solutions and trade financing services.

"We are thrilled to partner with Drip Capital and integrate their cutting-edge trade finance solutions into our platform," said Barak Ben Or, CEO of Eezyimport. "This partnership aligns with our mission to simplify global trade for SMBs by providing them with the tools and resources necessary to succeed in today's competitive landscape."

The partnership comes at a crucial time when U.S. importers face numerous challenges after the global pandemic. Moreover, supply chain disruptions and tightening credit conditions have made it necessary for SMBs to gain easy and safe access to working capital to sustain operations. The combined expertise of Eezyimport and Drip Capital alleviates these pain points by offering fast, efficient, and reliable import management solutions to importers.

"We are actively seeking partnerships with experienced ecosystem players such as Eezyimport, who share our mission of making global trade accessible for SMBs," said Pushkar Mukewar, CEO/Co-Founder of Drip Capital. "This partnership provides SMBs hassle-free financing solutions and all the essential resources to manage their import operations efficiently."