Wolter, Inc. Secures Strategic Growth Investment from BBH Capital Partners to Fuel Expansion and Ac

Brookfield, WI – Feb 29, 2024 – Wolter, Inc., a leading provider of material handling solutions, automation, overhead cranes, industrial dock and door services, and power systems, is thrilled to announce a significant growth investment from BBH Capital Partners (BBHCP). This strategic partnership will enable Wolter to accelerate its expansion plans, including acquisitions and real estate investments, further solidifying its position in the industry.

Founded in 1962 and based in Brookfield, WI, Wolter has become a trusted name in the material handling industry, offering an expansive range of services and solutions, including new and used equipment sales, service and training, robotics and automation, overhead cranes and hoists, standby power generators, and more. With a dedicated team of over 590 employees, Wolter serves a broad customer base across seven states, including Wisconsin, Northern Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky, with plans to expand into the mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and mid-South regions.

Jerry Weidmann, President of Wolter, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our alliance with BBH Capital Partners marks a milestone in Wolter's journey. Their investment and expertise will significantly enhance our ability to pursue strategic acquisitions and make impactful real estate investments, enabling us to serve our customers better and expand our market presence."

BBH Capital Partners, a private equity strategy of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., is known for providing capital solutions to growth-oriented middle-market companies. Their minority investment in Wolter underscores their confidence in Wolter's potential for continued growth and expansion.

Matthew Salsbury, Co-Manager of BBHCP, commented, "We are proud to partner with Wolter and support their ambitious growth strategy. The company's strong family values, commitment to excellence, and strategic vision align perfectly with our investment philosophy. We look forward to contributing to Wolter's success in the coming years."

Robert W. Baird served as the exclusive investment banker for Wolter in this transaction, underscoring the strategic importance and potential of the partnership between Wolter and BBHCP.

This investment is poised to continue making a significant impact on the material handling, overhead crane, industrial dock and door, and power systems sectors.

For more information about Wolter, Inc. and its services, please visit www.wolterinc.com.

About Wolter, Inc.: Wolter, Inc. is a family-owned and operated company that has been providing innovative material handling solutions and services since 1962. With a highly trained staff of over 590 employees, Wolter serves more than 25,000 industrial, construction, and commercial customers across seven states. The company is committed to enhancing productivity, safety, and efficiency for its clients through a comprehensive range of services and solutions.

About BBH Capital Partners: BBH Capital Partners (BBHCP) is a private equity strategy of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., offering friendly capital solutions to growth-oriented middle-market companies. BBHCP's flexible investment mandate allows them to support a variety of transactions, including buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations, and acquisitions, acting as a control or non-control investor.