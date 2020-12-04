AGiLE COO Gary Master adds title of president

Entering the new year, AGiLE Business Media COO Gary Master will assume the added title of president of the company as it enters its 20th year.

Mitch Mac Donald, president and CEO of the company since its founding, will remain with the company in an advisory capacity, serving as its chairman and CEO with primary responsibility for management and oversight of broader company operations. MacDonald announced his retirement as group editorial director of DC Velocity and CSCMP’s Supply Chain Quarterly earlier this month.

Master has been a part of AGiLE's leadership team since helping to co-found the company in 2002. Effective Jan. 1, the promotion will give him overall responsibility for all operations, including editorial, sales & marketing, audience development, and new business development for the company's two magazines.

"As mentioned in my farewell column, this is the culmination of a succession plan announced last December,” said Mac Donald. “Watching Gary and the whole team rally and persevere through an unprecedented tumult these past 12 months has only served to solidify my confidence. Together with Editorial Director David Maloney and the most talented team in the market, there is a strong shared vision for our future, and together they will be leading us to even greater success," Mac Donald said in a release. "I could not be more pleased with the opportunities this presents. Please join me in congratulating Gary as he (and we) embark on this new chapter at AGiLE Business Media.”