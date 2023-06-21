AGiLE Business Media names Gary Master as CEO

As part of a longstanding succession plan, AGiLE Business Media Chairman & CEO Mitch Mac Donald announces that, effective July 1, Publisher, President, and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Gary Master will ascend to the position of president and chief executive officer (CEO).

A founding partner of AGiLE, Master has distinguished himself as a top performer and the market’s go-to resource for B2B marketing insights and strategies during his 21-year tenure. In his new role, he will continue to have overall responsibility for all operations, including editorial, sales and marketing, audience development, and new business development. He will, of course, continue to be a key driver of sales and business development in his role as publisher.

Master brings a clear strategic vision for the expansion of the company’s many footprints in the logistics and supply chain sectors, including, most notably, the deepening of its longstanding strategic business partnerships with leading professional associations like the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and MHI.

Mac Donald, a fellow founding partner of AGiLE, will continue his planned transition to retirement. He will remain chairman of the company in an advisory role and will further transition to the permanent position of board director by year’s end.

“Gary, in concert with Group Editorial Director David Maloney, has a strong and clear vision for our future, and together they will be leading us to even greater success,” said Mac Donald in making the announcement. “We could not be more pleased and enthusiastic about the opportunities this presents, and we have full confidence Gary is the leader that can best help us exploit these myriad opportunities for our future.”

“Since we launched AGiLE in 2002, we have seen the once-siloed logistics worlds of transportation, material handling, and technology evolve and advance into integrated and cohesive supply chains,” Master said. “As the market has evolved, so have we. Under Mitch’s two decades of stewardship, AGiLE quickly attained, and then maintained, its position as publisher of the market’s leading media brands by embracing changing market dynamics in new and innovative ways. And, as much as things have changed since 2002, more and more rapid change lies ahead. AGiLE’s clear mission will be to remain a leader by not only embracing that change but also doing our part to drive it.”



