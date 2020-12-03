5 benefits to renting a forklift fleet

Equipment rental is ideal for short-term use during spikes in business or to tide over a business with immediate warehouse needs. Below are five benefits to consider when renting a forklift or fleet:

1. Quick turnaround: If your business is experiencing volatility, high growth or rapid change, most forklift dealerships have a variety of material handling equipment in stock, allowing operations to incorporate rental trucks immediately.

2. Reduce overhead cost: Renting creates a fluid base for matching your labor model to forecast and productivity. You can meet the temporary labor needs or overlap of shift labor without incurring costly overhead expenses in carrying idle equipment only used during peak business times.

3. No maintenance fees: Renting a forklift on a full-service program removes the risk of having to perform costly and unexpected maintenance repairs, because rentals have service and repair costs built into the payment. That means there is no need to come up with additional funds to repair a tagged-out forklift.

4. Right-sized fleet: Using a rental program, you can plan expenses to coincide with increased revenue and return the lift trucks when business is slow.

5. Free up capital: Renting frees up capital that would be tied up in purchasing equipment. That capital can be invested in technology enhancements that will increase productivity and reduce costs on an annualized cost containment model.

Dependent on the requirements of your business, renting a forklift or fleet can be a beneficial option. To learn more about forklift rentals, visit: https://www.raymondcorp.com/finance/forklift-rentals