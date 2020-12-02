RLS Logistics to add cold storage capacity in New England

New Jersey-based cold chain solutions company RLS Logistics plans to boost its cold storage capacity in New England with an 83,000 square-foot facility in central Massachusetts, the company said Wednesday.

The temperature-controlled facility will feature a mobile racking solution and an environmentally friendly refrigeration system, the company also said. Scheduled to open in late 2021, the facility will serve food distributors, processors, and importers throughout New England.

The facility’s state-of-the-art mobile racking system will create 40% to 45% more pallet positions than standard double-deep racking systems, and the refrigeration system will be designed to consume less electricity than standard ammonia-based systems, reinforcing the company’s sustainability initiatives, company leaders said.

“Both are advances we’ve proven in RLS' Delanco, NJ, facility, and we’re excited to bring them to the New England area,” Ken Johnson, chief operating officer of RLS Warehousing Group, said in a statement announcing the plans.