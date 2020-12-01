Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Less Platform: Best Fleet Inc. is launching its updated distribution logistics management cloud

December 1, 2020
“We have been updating Less Platform to include new distribution planning, routing, and digital dispatch features for retail and wholesale distributors,” says Vardan Markosyan, CEO at Less Platform. “Pilot runs with a large asset-based retail group and food distributor allow us to conclude that we are opening a new era in distribution logistics planning and management.”

Features and benefits of Less Platform include.
1. Optimally planning multi-stop deliveries from multiple Distribution Centers (DC) to hundreds of stores or customers in minutes
2. Interconnected tracking and delivery management and automatic warning about potential late deliveries helps to practically eliminate late deliveries
3. Increasing efficiency of planning and dispatch teams, sizable reduction in costs.

Less Platform is available for early-bird sign-ups with a 20% discount. For more information on Less Platform, visit https://lessplatform.com/.

About Less Platform: Less Platform combines online route and load planning and digital dispatch services. With Less Platform, you can plan optimal multi-stop routes and dispatch to private fleets or 3rd party carriers. It is for businesses that are involved in distribution, delivery, or field service operations. These are:

1. Wholesale distributors (food, building materials, industrial, electronics, furniture, pharma, etc.)
2. Retail distributors (store chains)
3. Trucking and logistic companies (LTL, FTL, asset-light)
4. On-demand delivery companies (food, groceries, and deliveries)
5. Services (HVAC, waste collection, etc.)

It has principal offices in Toronto, ON, Chicago, IL, and New Orleans, LA.

https://lessplatform.com/
