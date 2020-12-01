ID Label Introduces Outdoor Xtreme™ Barcode Labels and Asset Tags

Introducing Outdoor Xtreme™, ID Label’s newest line of barcode labels and asset tags designed specifically for outdoor applications. These durable, all-weather labels are engineered for years of long-lasting performance. They’re able to withstand everything from intense heat and sun to rain, wind, snow, subzero temperatures, chemicals and abrasions.

Outdoor Xtreme™ products are ideal for labeling outdoor shelf and bin storage locations, equipment, tools, fleet vehicles, roadway signage, pipes, valves, electric/gas/water meters, storage containers, recycling bins and many other applications.

They are available in a variety of constructions. This includes polyester films and anodized aluminums with protective coatings, high-performing adhesives and durable, ultraviolet-cured inks. Outdoor Xtreme™ labels are engineered to withstand whatever Mother Nature can throw at them.

Outdoor Xtreme™ Key Features and Specifications

• Designed for extreme temperatures, from -65F to +300F

• Adhere to plastics, painted metals, fiber drums and most other durable-goods substrates

• Excellent resistance to chemicals, moisture, UV sunlight, heat and subzero conditions

• Abrasion- and scratch-resistant

• Range of standard and premium options, with lifespans of up to five or more years

• Available in preprinted polyester labels in multiple mil sizes and a variety of anodized aluminum tags with custom design options

“Our Outdoor Xtreme™ products are weatherproof and built to last,” said Malcolm Aitken, ID Label’s vice president of sales. “As a custom manufacturer, we design a solution for each customer’s unique needs and environment. This allows us to engineer a label with the perfect blend of premium materials, adhesives, inks and protective coatings.”

To request label samples, visit ID Label’s website: https://idlabelinc.com/sample-request/

About ID Label

Since 1994, ID Label has been one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of custom, variable-information barcode labels and asset tags. The company’s solutions are used by thousands of global organizations to keep their businesses moving with efficiency, speed and accuracy. Our expert sales consultants are passionate about working with our customers to provide smart ideas and innovative products. We provide design, production, signage and nationwide installation services for organizations in the warehousing, logistics, supply chain, manufacturing, electronics, calibration, medical, laboratory, lumber and library markets. To learn more, visit https://www.idlabelinc.com/.