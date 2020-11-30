Fastvan single platform is the solution to growing Challenges in Omni Channel Logistics Distribution

Consumer demands

True omni-channel distribution and retail has become the only workable strategy for retail brands and the like to remain relevant and retain customer loyalty. A digitalized and fast-paced world has meant that customers need various channels for daily purchases such as groceries, clothing and tech-items. Omni-channel retail appeals to consumer demands by, offering various purchase options in a manner that is seamless.

Seamless retail experience

Providing a seamless experience for consumers ensure that consumers return, positively affecting a retailers bottom line. Rising to the standards of the Amazon and Uber e-commerce model means that supply chain management has to be efficient and consistent

Impact of Growing Retail & E-Commerce on Logistics Service Providers

Retail and e-commerce industries have experienced a boost in consumer engagement to the extent of impacting on their partnerships and dependence of the logistics industry. According to Statista “Global retail e-commerce traffic stood at a record 22 billion monthly visits this year”. If that’s not enough, Covid-19 bolstered consumers to further rely on the e-commerce market day-to-day purchases

Changes in consumer expectations and demand.

Consumer demands and expectation have been augmented, if not, become more complex

Increase number of DC’s, supplier density, product variety

Increasing Distribution Centres

Distribution Centres are integral to a growing e-commerce industry. Ensuring that customers get their deliveries in the way they have expected and during the delivery-window they require can be affected by operations and logistics supply management at a distribution level

End to end visibility

The most significant and widely known challenge in omnichannel distribution is the concept of end-to-end visibility specifically during the Last-mile.

A leading retailer in Europe, showcases Fastvan’s newest "Customer Visibility" portal, allowing in-store teams to know the exact location and predicted ETA of more than 58,000 annual deliveries performed by more than 20 carriers. Having instant access to this information enables them to easily identify delayed deliveries, thereafter, improving their planning efforts accordingly. Fastvan assists streamline in-store operations. Additionally, stakeholders can reliably coordinate their transportation plans, on-time delivery and store unloading times transparently. This is all achieved through a single-platform, equipping stakeholders with a holistic view of all information (shippers, carriers, and points-of sale). The provision of real-time visibility allows for better cross-company collaboration and improves the productivity of your staff.

functionality offered by Fastvan’s supply chain management platform are:

Dynamic load planning and Route Optimization – Depending on the needs of your business, dynamic route planning and route optimization caters to suit your business’ end goals.

Financial forecast metrics – assists decision makers and key stakeholders in a preemptive manner. Metrics on each plan and ROI as well as potential savings are presented before distribution plans are published.

Strategic last mile distribution planning- provides information on shipment status, shorter lead time slack, and shorter routes. Consequently, it will reduce cost per shipment by 12-16%.

Omni channel integration - integrating client’s online fulfilment with physical stores and consolidating loads mean that through algorithms, multiple drivers and carriers can be matched accordingly.

Reverse Logistics - Automating shipment re-attempts and returns are actively managed, ensuring customer satisfaction at the end of shipment.

End-to-end visibility is covered all the way from the shipper, store, dispatcher all the way to your end customer.