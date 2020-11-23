PCS Software builds combined shipper-carrier TMS through UltraShipTMS acquisition

Trucking technology vendor PCS Software says it will beef up its transportation logistics management and fleet management capabilities through its acquisition last week of UltraShipTMS.

Houston-based PCS on Thursday said it had bought UltraShipTMS, a New Jersey-based provider of cloud supply chain management technologies and services to shippers in food production, packaging, manufacturing, retail, and other industries. PCS had previously provided its software for the inland trucking industry, but the new move will expand its capabilities into shipper private fleets, providing a combined shipper-carrier transportation management system (TMS) platform, the firm said.

PCS says that integrated platform will offer an end-to-end, unified interface for shipping and carrying visibility management. In turn, that system will let carriers, brokers, and shippers alike to run operations with one integrated solution including dispatch, fleet management, and accounting.

“UltraShipTMS is a force in the TMS industry and is known for its quality supply chain and logistics technology solutions,” Chris Poelma, CEO and board director at PCS, said in a release. “The company has seen tremendous growth over the last few years and has a stronghold among agricultural producers and food shippers. This will complement our customer base and allow PCS to extend its footprint.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.