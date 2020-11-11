Redwood Logistics to Host November 12th Virtual Panels Featuring Female Logistics Leaders

Redwood Logistics, (Redwood) a leading logistics company, today announced this year’s Women In Logistics Panel, “Powering Through the End of 2020.” The November 12th virtual event will feature two distinct panels discussing industry females’ changing roles and challenges throughout the pandemic, and how to thrive in 2020 and beyond. Each panel will be led and moderated by female logistics industry leaders, with proceeds benefiting Dress For Success, a nonprofit empowering women to achieve economic independence.

This year’s virtual event will include two separate panels. The first panel discussion, “Your Supply Chain’s Future is Changing,” will begin at 9am CST and will feature female supply chain leaders offering their expert insights on the industry. Scheduled panelists include Jacqueline Bailey, North American Regional Lead at Cargill; Renee Krug, former Chief Executive Officer of GlobalTranz; Jill Raker, Managing Partner at Greenbriar; and Nicole White, Chief Information Officer of Redwood Logistics. The panel will be moderated by Marissa Campise, Founder of Rucker Park Capital.

The event’s second panel, “Women Leadership with Balance and Strength,” will begin at 10am CST and discuss women’s growing roles within the supply chain industry. The panel will include Deema Adada, Founder and CEO of GetSett, an early-stage startup, and former Head of Sales Strategy at Uber Freight; Anya Chaffers, Senior Logistics Manager at Leviton; Anita Rajan, Sourcing Leader at RPM; and Patti Reeder, Logistics Vice President and General Manager at G3 Enterprises. Elena Izakson, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Redwood Logistics will moderate the discussion.

“We’re looking forward to hosting women from all corners of the industry in a thoughtful conversation surrounding overcoming challenges and achieving success,” says Elena Izakson, SVP Marketing at Redwood. “This is our third annual event. This year is very different with it being virtual, but we are hopeful to be able to achieve the same level of candor and provide a source of motivation and guidance to female members of transportation community.”

Participants are invited to attend the first session, second session or both. To learn more and reserve your seat, visit https://www.redwoodlogistics.com/webinars-wil/.