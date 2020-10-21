Ryder Creates New Used Vehicle Sales Channels

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management solutions, today announced the launch of its new fully responsive, mobile-friendly, used vehicle sales website, ryder.com/used-trucks. The new site includes an expanded inventory of used vehicles, enhanced search tools, and new innovative features to make it easier for customers to locate the best pre-owned vehicle near their business to meet their needs. With the launch of the new used vehicle sales website that includes an expanded inventory of vehicles through an additional 156 current Ryder rental and maintenance facilities, the company is growing its digital retail presence and bringing available inventory of used vehicles closer to its customers.

“We developed the new website based on customer input to have increased buying channels through the combination of digital and physical locations,” says Eugene Tangney, vice president of global vehicle sales at Ryder. “We’ve learned a lot from our customers as we all try to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and recognized the importance of structuring our online and physical business to offer safe and convenient sales of used vehicles. As more and more customers start their used vehicle purchase journey online, it was critical that we enhance our ryder.com/used-trucks website with a new search functionality and innovative features to deliver the best online experience.”

On the new Ryder Used Vehicle website, customers now have greater access to the company’s used vehicle inventory through an additional 156 current Ryder rental and maintenance locations that offer customers a place to see the inventory first hand. The new website also offers new search functionality and personalization to learn how customers are searching for vehicles to continually optimize the way Ryder displays inventory online, making the experience on the website easy and enjoyable. Customers can also chat with a Ryder sales representative and make an appointment to visit a Ryder location on ryder.com/used-trucks. Ryder’s used vehicle inventory also has increased its visibility online through the website’s new capability of displaying available vehicles to more partner and affiliate sales websites.

Coupled with Ryder’s new digital online sales channel, the company also implemented several openings and expansions of its used vehicles sales centers in high priority, centralized markets. This allows for customers to locate a vehicle online and finalize the purchase transaction at a Ryder used vehicle sales center where they can see and touch their future vehicle first hand. The new Ryder used vehicle sales centers opened to customers earlier this year and are located in Doraville, Georgia, Kansas City, Missouri, Phoenix, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas. In addition, the company plans to open new locations in Orlando, Florida, and Cincinnati, Ohio by the end of 2020.

Ryder offers one of the largest networks of used vehicles for sale in North America with 58 Used Truck Center (UTC) locations, offering more than 9,000 pre-owned tractors, trucks, vans, and trailers for sale. The company has opened seven new Ryder UTCs in 2020 and has plans to open two more before the end of the year. As Ryder strategically places new sales channels in the market and expands existing retail locations, it becomes more convenient for customers to find reliable used vehicles close to their business.

New Ryder Used Truck Center location details:

• Doraville – A new location as a result of increasing demand in the Georgia metro area

o Address: 6594 Button Gwinnett Dr., Doraville, GA 30340

o Phone: 770-975-2141

o Virtual tour: https://campaigns.ryder.com/LP=2356

• Kansas City – A new facility with increased vehicle capacity (moved from Kansas City, KS Ryder UTC)

o Address: 3555 Manchester Trafficway St., Kansas City, MO 64129

o Phone: 816-791-7400

o Virtual tour: https://campaigns.ryder.com/LP=2353

• Phoenix, Ariz. – Expanded site located next to Ryder truck rental and maintenance facility

o Address: 5502 W. Latham St., Phoenix, AZ 85043

o Phone: 623-258-4444

o Virtual tour: https://campaigns.ryder.com/LP=2354

• Ft. Worth, Texas – Expanded location due to increasing demand in the Dallas/Ft. Worth region

o Address: 951 Terminal Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76106

o Phone: 817-317-8144

o Virtual tour: https://campaigns.ryder.com/LP=2355

“Ryder’s distinct classes of used trucks make it easy to select the right vehicle for your needs and now we have greater reach through our digital and physical sales channels to support more customers,” adds Tangney. “We are ultimately creating more flexibility, choice, and control necessary for efficient fleet management based on what our customers are telling us they want and need.”

Ryder used vehicles are offered in three categories: Ryder Certified™, Ryder DOT Verified, and Ryder As-is for commercial vehicles, consisting of day cab tractors, sleepers, refrigeration equipment, box trucks, sprinter vans, cargo vans, and trailers. Ryder staff is also available to consult potential buyers on the vehicle that is best suited for their businesses and provide a complete vehicle maintenance history report. Customers also benefit from discounted pricing, extended warranty, and Ryder’s best-in-class maintenance to keep payments low and maximize uptime.

All Ryder used vehicle centers operate in compliance with state and local regulatory requirements regarding COVID-19 safety and security and Ryder recommends making appointments to visit a Used Truck Center via ryder.com/used-trucks. Ryder also offers vehicle delivery through the “Ryder Relief Program” which provides financing and free delivery to those who qualify. Learn more at https://ryder.com/used-trucks/promotions/relief-program.

