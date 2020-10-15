FourKites to Host First-Ever Supply Chain Visibility Conference in Latin America

FourKites, the #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, will present Latin America’s first-ever virtual summit focused on the value of improving logistics operations with visibility. Presenters and panelists will include Fernanda Ongay, Transportation Manager at Constellation Brands, Inc.; Aldo Ramirez, Transportation Process Improvement Coordinator at Nestlé, S.A.; Luis Assad, Supply Chain Manager at Nestlé, S.A.; and Geraldo Estrada, Director of Supply Chain Management at Ingredion Incorporated.

Presented in a combination of Spanish and English, “Visibility in Latin America: Supply Chain Virtual Summit,” is a free event and will take place on November 10. The two-hour session will feature regional use cases for visibility and customer stories shared by Latin America’s leading shippers.

Speakers will share their perspectives on the state of supply chain visibility in Latin America at a time of slow economic growth and in the face of ongoing challenges to public health and safety. Attendees will also hear from shippers on the value of increased visibility, and learn best practices for implementing visibility and digital supply chain transformation. Discussions will include the unique challenges of tracking goods at busy border crossings, as well as the value of visibility when unsafe conditions force drivers off the roads.

While supply chain visibility is still a relatively new concept in Latin America, FourKites customers are seeing tremendous value across their operations. "With FourKites, we have all the information we need in one single reliable source, in real time,” said Fernanda Ongay, Transportation Manager at Constellation Brands, Inc. “Knowing the variations of ETAs in real time allows us to better manage our inventories – even reducing the percentage of safety stock of some raw materials so we can change to plan for just-in-time production. This connection that exists between planning and reliable transit times allows us to be prepared for any change in volume, either up or down, and – above all – to attend to the urgency that we may have in production changes.”

FourKites has seen dramatic growth in the Latin America market over the last two years. Now tracking shipments in over 15 countries in the region for some of the largest multinational companies in the world, FourKites has seen shipment volume grow over 95% in the last year as customers are increasingly taking advantage of the company’s real-time and predictive visibility capabilities. FourKites has also seen its carrier network grow 56% over the past year.

“Supply chain visibility is growing exponentially in Latin America. Those coming aboard are gaining a significant, first-mover advantage,” FourKites CEO Mathew Elenjickal said. “Global and local shippers are leveraging visibility to better track and manage their freight across the region, and in particular are benefitting from the ability to see and securely track the daily, massive flow of freight across the southern U.S. border.”

Click here to register for FourKites’ upcoming Visibility in Latin America: Supply Chain Virtual Summit: https://pages.fourkites.com/latam-supply-chain-summit.html