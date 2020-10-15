Remote Implementation Shaking Up WMS Status Quo

Warehouse management technology innovator, SnapFulfil, is breaking new ground with the introduction of a revolutionary software delivery method.

Following years of development, SnapFulfil has launched a new Remote Implementation (RI) program that allows its award-winning warehouse management system (WMS) to be onboarded from anywhere in the world, supporting social distancing and global travel restrictions, within a matter of weeks.

It offers tailored virtual support, including regular online training and status meetings, to ensure new teams are able to access and test the system, meeting go-live deadlines.

Implementation Services EVP, Smitha Raphael, explained: “This is a real game changer - the most significant step forward in software delivery for our industry since the development of cloud-based technology. Regardless of where the warehouse is, or whatever physical access barriers may exist, as long as there is an internet connection we can swiftly and cost effectively implement SnapFulfil.

“Our first remote projects were successfully completed in early 2020, but the pandemic has really accelerated its acceptance and demand. It works so well because SnapFulfil’s sophisticated rules-based engine is extremely configurable and with the expertise of our project managers, who have really mastered remote augmentation, it has proved to be a winning, cost effective solution for our clients.

“On site implementation like this not only overcomes movement restrictions but site labor shortages too. We can handle multiple implementations at any given time, which means a much lower cost to the client. It’s the way to go and once again we are leading the way in highly customizable user experience and convenience.”

SnapFulfil’s RI program is a formal, approved document that guides both project execution and control and from the outset makes all stakeholders and personnel aware of the key milestones to be achieved and signed off along the way.

This includes a virtual warehouse tour video, completed by the client, covering off warehouse layout and activity, product type, storage and picking, plus operational focus and scope.

Internal configuration and testing of the SnapFulfil solution follows, which includes the early validation testing of any interfaces, in line with the detailed technical infrastructure requirements of the warehouse and its RF scanning equipment.

Staff training includes a series of remote video sessions, plus detailed training documentation, modules and configuration practice homework. Subsequently, the client can have access to the fully configured SnapFulfil solution from within the warehouse, both office-based and RF functionality, and typically spends a minimum of five days, where the key users run through and final test the entire solution in readiness for live operation.

Raphael added: “The beauty of this RI program is that it’s constantly evolving and improving. With each new client we prioritize a ‘lessons learnt’ review on completion and this open, honest, and collaborative approach further facilitates mutual trust and respect.

“It’s flexible and scalable too, so we can adapt the plan to suit different levels of specification and launch timescales, plus we provide enhanced remote support before and after go live and depending on operational wants and needs.”

SnapFulfil’s RI program also includes additional change, communications and risk management plans and stages, as required, for its larger enterprise clients.