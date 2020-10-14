September imports up nearly 11% in Oakland

The Port of Oakland saw its best September ever for imports, as import volume rose 10.6% during the month compared to 2019, officials said today.

Exports rose 5% during the month, and overall volume was up 9.3% compared to a year ago as the port processed 225,809 twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs). Officials attribute the boost in imports to U.S. retailers stocking up in preparation for the holiday shopping season as well as preparing for a potential spike in Covid-19 cases; they noted an increase in consumer products as well as pandemic-related items such as personal protective supplies in September volumes.

“Several months into this pandemic, we are now seeing positive signs by these cargo volume totals,” Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes said in a statement announcing the monthly cargo volumes. “As retailers make sure shelves are well-stocked, we’re waiting to see if consumers begin shopping early this holiday season.”

Compared to last year, this year’s first nine months show full imports up 0.4 percent and full exports down 0.2 percent in Oakland, port officials said.