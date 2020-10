Kenworth Launches Its First-Ever Class 8 Battery-Electric Model – Kenworth T680E

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 14, 2020 – Kenworth today announced the launch of the Kenworth T680E – the company’s first-ever, Class 8 battery-electric model in its esteemed 97-year history. The new zero-emission Kenworth T680E, now available for order from Kenworth dealers in the United States and Canada, will enter into production in 2021.



“The Kenworth T680E launch is an exciting, pioneering moment that builds upon Kenworth’s excellent heritage of providing fleets and truck operators with outstanding and productive trucks driven by quality, innovation and technology,” said Kevin Baney, general manager and PACCAR vice president.



“Kenworth is leading the way in green initiatives and the T680E definitely will be game-changer in the trucking industry. The new Kenworth T680E provides our customers with a true, zero-emissions solution that will help to achieve their own green program objectives, while leveraging the excellent performance, reliability and cab comfort of our current T680 on-highway flagship model,” said Baney.



The zero-emission Kenworth T680E has an estimated operating range of 150 miles, depending on application. The T680E uses a CCS1 DC fast charger with maximum rate of 120 kWh and estimated 3.3-hour charging time.



Designed for pickup and delivery applications, the T680E is initially available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck in a 6x4 axle configuration. The new model is offered in 54,000 lb. and 82,000 lb. gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWR).



Kenworth and Meritor have closely collaborated on the T680E development. The Class 8 battery-electric vehicle features Meritor’s Blue Horizon 14Xe™ tandem electric powertrain with smooth shifting and operation. The T680E uses a 2-speed integrated transmission and has a top speed of 70 mph.



The Kenworth T680E is equipped with 536 hp continuous power and up to 670 hp peak power and 1,623 lb-ft of torque. Meritor’s high/low voltage power electronics – provided by TransPower – are under the hood in the place of a diesel engine.



Kenworth is The Driver’s Truck. See what drivers are saying at www.kenworth.com/drivers.



Kenworth Truck Company is the manufacturer of The World’s Best® heavy and medium duty trucks. Kenworth’s Internet home page is at www.kenworth.com. Kenworth is a PACCAR company.

#