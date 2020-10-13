Envase Technologies acquires SecurSpace

Software and technology firm Envase Technologies has acquired online marketplace SecurSpace, expanding its services to the intermodal supply chain. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Envase Technologies provides cloud-based transportation management system (TMS), enterprise software, and mobile applications to the intermodal transportation industry, with a core focus on drayage trucking. SecurSpace is an online marketplace that connects trucking companies in need of parking and storage space to partners with excess real estate capacity. SecurSpace was founded to combat issues caused by a lack of adequate parking space and storage capacity in the transportation industry, with a core focus on the intermodal transportation vertical, the companies said.

The deal will help Envase in its mission to build a “complete platform serving the intermodal community,” company leaders said.

“SecurSpace is highly complementary to our existing functionality, offering a technology driven marketplace where trucks, chassis, and containers can be stored in over 1,000 yards nationwide,” Larry Cuddy, Jr., CEO of Envase Technologies, said in a statement announcing the deal. “This is an essential need in the industry and one of several important links in the intermodal chain. SecurSpace will enhance our mission-critical operating systems and further allow drayage carriers to efficiently move containers across ports, rails, yards, and end-destinations.”