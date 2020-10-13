Escher Releases Retail Analytics Solution

Escher, the global leader transforming postal operators and couriers, announced the launch of its new Retail Analytics solution. The solution gives Posts the power of real-time updates across their entire network, allowing Posts to make faster, more informed decisions from a single source of truth. The solution segments the sheer volume of information into digestible categories. These include metrics related to cash and settlement, customer experience, compliance, productivity and efficiency and more.

Among the most significant hurdles for postal operators is the incredible amount of data collected from across their retail network every day. What has not evolved, though, are the reporting methods many Posts still rely on. While many postal operators already leverage data analytics in some regards, it’s not always in the most efficient or effective ways due to the limited capability of available tools. These monthly, weekly, or even daily snapshots are not enough to make the best decisions possible. Instead, it takes up-to-the-minute reporting with reliable data sets to keep up.

“In terms of delivering real business insight, postal operators need three things,” commented Nick Manolis, CEO, Escher. “Real-time data you can trust, flexible delivery mechanics, and self-service discovery. Our new Retail Analytics solution offers this. We provide postal operators with an in-depth snapshot of their current operations in real-time, deliver actionable recommendations, and we make it incredibly easy to do.”

Retail Analytics also includes metrics to better understand the workforce, revenue and margin, inventory, among many others. With access to real-time information, Posts quickly learn more about their daily operations than ever before.

Ask Riposte: Self-Service Discovery

What brings accessibility to these data streams is Natural Language Processing (NLP). This is the same technology behind human-like responses from Alexa, Siri, or other platforms. A feature of the new Retail Analytics solution is Ask Riposte – a tool that puts the power of natural language processing and AI on top of your data. With Ask Riposte, users simply pose a question and the correct answer will be returned. It’s your own virtual data scientist ready to immediately answer your requests.

Escher’s Retail Analytics solution, cloud-hosted in Microsoft Azure, receives data from the Post’s installed Riposte platform. These two solutions securely sync in real-time. Retail Analytics uses a cloud data factory to transform the data into a series of models that can be consumed by various BI and AI tools including Ask Riposte and Riposte AI.

Product Availability

Existing customers should contact their account manager for more information. New customers are encouraged to get in touch with us for further information.