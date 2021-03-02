Escher Unveils Suite of Track & Trace and Last-Mile Delivery Solutions

Boston, MA – March 2nd, 2021 — Escher, the global leader transforming postal operators and couriers, today announced the launch of Riposte Track, Trace, and Last-Mile Delivery, a cloud-based suite of parcel tracking and traceability solutions which help postal operators meet the rapidly changing business requirements for first and last-mile delivery.

The last mile is the final segment of the parcel delivery journey where the Post or courier delivers the package to the customer, either at home, the office, or to a pick-up/drop-off location. The last mile is also widely known as the most expensive and inefficient part of the supply chain. A recent study predicted that global logistics spending will reach €9.5 trillion this year, with 40% of that total attributed to last-mile delivery.

With Riposte Track, Trace, and Last-Mile Delivery, Escher significantly enhances its first and last mile solution capabilities with a comprehensive suite of track and trace products designed to streamline how parcels are tracked within and outside of the enterprise.

“Riposte Track, Trace, and Last-Mile Delivery completely redefines the first and last-mile delivery process for Posts everywhere, giving your customers and operations the visibility they need to manage deliveries" said Brody Buhler, CEO, Escher. "From facilitating cross border shipments, integration with logistic partners, white-glove last-mile service offerings for customers, dynamic route optimization and planning and more, Riposte Track, Trace, and Last-Mile Delivery adds immediate value for Posts, partners, and customers."

Key features of Riposte Track, Trace, and Last-Mile Delivery include:

•Real-time parcel traceability, providing greater visibility for employees, partners, stakeholders, and customers.

•The ability to offer real-time parcel delivery redirect, parcel intercept, and delivery window services to customers.

•A simplified and integrated inbound process automatically receives pre-advice of incoming parcels from vendors before the packages arriving within a Post's operations.

•Precision delivery with real-time GPS tracking and turn-by-turn navigation for drivers.

•Chain of custody for high-value items.

•Dynamic addition or removal of jobs from an active delivery route.

•Seamless integration with sorting automation technology, providing real-time decisions on parcel sorting.

•Preassigning parcels to delivery routes.

•Integrations with route optimization software to dynamically optimize routes.

Product Availability

Riposte Track, Trace, and Last-Mile Delivery, part of Escher's award-winning Riposte platform, is currently available. Existing Escher customers interested in learning more about Riposte Track, Trace, and Last-Mile Delivery are encouraged to contact their account manager. To learn more about Riposte Track, Trace, and Last-Mile Delivery, please click here

About Riposte

The award-winning Riposte Platform provides Posts with an all-in-one customer engagement solution to support every step of the digital transformation journey. Posts can bypass unnecessary complexity and expense with Riposte and eliminate the trouble of evaluating, purchasing, and integrating multiple solutions. The Riposte Platform comes with out-of-the-box solutions for counter service, mobile integration, data analytics, retail worker onboarding, customer survey generation, integration of third-party agents, facilitation of a pick-up, drop-off network, and more.

About Escher

Escher is transforming postal operators and couriers worldwide, enabling them to engage today's digitally savvy customers across all points of engagement. With Escher's unique, purpose-built customer engagement platform, Posts can drive superior customer experience, with greater speed and better economics. With over 35 customers, Escher works with the most innovative Posts in the world. Their largest customer carries 47% of the world's Post. Escher's technology is used to serve over a billion citizens with 350,000 points of engagement globally. For more information about Escher, visit www.eschergroup.com.