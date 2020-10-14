Escher Launches Post Office On-Demand Solution

Escher, the global leader transforming postal operators and couriers, announced the release of its Post Office On-Demand product. A comprehensive, all-in-one solution that can be easily deployed within any retail environment, Escher’s Post Office On-Demand provides postal operators with all the POS software, hardware, service, and support required to transform any retail location into a post office in less than a day.

“The flexibility our Post Office on Demand solution provides through the ability to rapidly deploy a full set of postal services in any retail setting, and then scale that up or down based on customer demand, is what makes this such an attractive option for any postal operator, “ explains Nick Manolis, CEO, Escher. “Posts will also appreciate the option to swap out individual hardware and software components to optimally configure a post office to match their exact requirements.”

Also described as a POS-as-a-Service solution, Escher's Post Office On-Demand is a significant

advancement for the entire postal industry. With no specialized requirements for communication lines, hardware, or software, the ability to easily add or remove counter positions, no fixed commitments or contracts, and a simplified online registration process, Escher has removed many of the barriers related to postal service network expansion, enabling Posts to do so in an incredibly cost-effective way.

“While our new Post Office on-Demand solution will be a compelling option for any network expansion strategy through existing third-party retailers such as convenience stores, petrol stations, supermarkets and the like, there are many more use-cases to consider,” said Wayne Haubner CTO, Escher. “Post Office on-Demand is one of the best choices available for adding temporary pop-up postal locations in busy malls during holiday periods when Posts experience peak parcel volumes. Disaster recovery is another excellent reason for choosing Post Office on-Demand. Should a natural disaster occur, Posts can quickly set up temporary locations to keep postal servicing running.”

Product Availability

Existing customers should contact their account manager for more information. New customers are encouraged to get in touch with us to request further information.

About Riposte

The award-winning Riposte Platform provides Posts with an all-in-one customer engagement solution to support every step of the digital transformation journey. Posts can bypass unnecessary complexity and expense with Riposte and eliminate the trouble of evaluating, purchasing, and integrating multiple solutions. The Riposte Platform comes with out-of-the-box solutions for counter service, mobile integration, data analytics, retail worker onboarding, customer survey generation, integration of third-party agents, facilitation of a pick-up, drop-off network, and more.

About Escher

Escher is transforming postal operators and couriers worldwide, enabling them to engage today’s digitally savvy customers across all points of engagement. With Escher’s unique, purpose-built customer engagement platform, Posts can drive superior customer experience, with greater speed and better economics. With over 35 customers, Escher works with the most innovative Posts in the world. Their largest customer carries 47% of the world’s post. Escher technology gets used to serve over a billion citizens with 350,000 points of engagement globally. For more information about Escher, visit www.eschergroup.com

