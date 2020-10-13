Quantum Automation Releases QCS IIoT Remote Monitoring and Control Software Solution

Anaheim, CA (October 13, 2020) — Quantum Automation announces availability of its QCloudServer industrial internet of things (QCS IIoT) system for remote monitoring and control applications. Traditionally, users have had to experiment with many hardware, software, and networking technologies for IIoT projects. The QCS IIoT solution does the heavy lifting of assembling these technologies, so end users and systems integrators (SIs) can easily connect to edge-source data, transmit it on-site or to the cloud, aggregate and log the data, perform calculations and analysis as needed, and deliver mobile/web visualization.

Easily Access Trapped Data

End users and SIs everywhere know there is a lot of valuable data trapped at the industrial edge. It can come from individual sensors, smart devices, machines, automated equipment, or a combination of these. Wired network connectivity may not be available, and cellular data transmission is often the only option. Industry has responded with an assortment of hardware, software, and networking technologies—but researching and applying the right products can be difficult.

Quantum Automation has supported industrial clients for decades and has seen the challenges as well as the possibilities. To meet their needs, Quantum has developed the QCS IIoT as a configurable software as a service (SaaS). End users can define their needs by simply filling out a spreadsheet, and can create a complete and economical IIoT installation—either directly or by engaging an SI—with a system which can be up and running in hours.

Practical IIoT

IIoT projects typically need some or all the following:

• Source data: From traditional or smart instruments and devices

• Edge computing: To gather and pre-process the data

• Communications: To transmit the data

• Cloud computing: For aggregating, logging, and supporting data visualization

• Configurable and custom software modules: To perform advanced calculations, analytics, and insight generation

• Mobile/web accessibility: So users can view and interact with the information

The QCS IIoT can connect with any user-supplied edge systems supporting MQTT. For new and retrofit projects, users may choose to use the Quantum Automation QRTU as a complete field hardware platform, with many PLC and edge communication device options.

QCS IIoT can be deployed on the user’s onsite servers, but best flexibility and management is provided by cloud-hosting on Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers with support for the MQTT protocol. The cloud environment is configurable for standard computing needs, and custom code can be added if needed. Visualization dashboards can be viewed on any internet-connected web browser device—such as a laptop, smartphone, or tablet—for ease of use.

Configuring a QCS IIoT Solution

Quantum Automation is ready work with any end user or SI to define a system configuration, and to provide any required hardware. Low cost training also includes a QCS IIoT development software key, and the software comes with standard built-in dashboards. Subscription fees begin at a low $19.95 per month depending on point count, and include initial development and setup, ongoing maintenance of servers and software revisions, and technical support.

Custom software development, hardware design and fabrication, and more services and options are also available (for an additional fee) to create any conceivable solution. For OEMs wanting to brand the QCS IIoT solution under their own label, an annual white label agreement is available.

Contact Quantum Automation today to discover how quickly you can define and deploy a practical and economical QCS IIoT solution, empowering you to access and act on the valuable data currently trapped in your existing operations.

Quantum Automation is a manufacturing and distribution company located in Anaheim, CA. Backed by a talented team of electrical and mechanical engineers, Quantum Automation specializes in automation, networking, power products, solutions, and services for the commercial, industrial, and utility/infrastructure markets.

