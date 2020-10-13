BIG PICTURE

Greener by the day: A look at some recent supply chain sustainability initiatives

From marine terminals to grocery stores, businesses are rethinking operations with an eye toward lessening their environmental impact.

October 13, 2020
David Maloney
I live in Pittsburgh, where a sportswriter by the name of Myron Cope used to write articles he termed “shirt-pocket notes.” These were short tidbits he accumulated that didn’t warrant a full column but were noteworthy all the same—ideas that he jotted down and tucked away in his pocket. Cope, by the way, also was a broadcaster for Pittsburgh Steelers football games and was the originator of the Terrible Towel still twirled by legions of Steelers fans.

I always liked his idea of shirt-pocket notes, so allow me to pull out some items from my own virtual pocket that relate to recent supply chain sustainability initiatives:

  • It is encouraging to see that the Port of Oakland’s largest marine terminal cut diesel emissions from all 13 of its massive yard cranes by 95% after retrofitting them with hybrid electric engines. Terminal operator Stevedoring Services of America (SSA) says the project will eliminate about 1,200 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually from each crane.
  • The Aldi supermarket chain has set a goal that by 2022, 100% of all plastic and non-plastic packaging used by third-party manufacturers of its store brands must be reusable, compostable, or recyclable. The company said it would delist brands that were not compliant.
  • Amazon has introduced new packaging that can be reused in different ways. And some of it is, well, child’s play. Under a program called “Less Packaging, More Smiles,” the company is shipping some orders in boxes that are designed to be cut and folded into items for play, including a rocket, a car, a robot costume, a mini-golf windmill, and even a fort for your pet. A QR (quick response) code on the box sends consumers to a website that offers directions on how to begin the fun.
  • In late July, Walmart, Target, CVS Health, Kroger, and Walgreens announced the “Beyond the Bag” initiative. This three-year project coordinated by investment firm Closed Loop Partners aims to reinvent single-use plastic bags. More than 100 billion plastic bags are used in the U.S. each year, and less than 10% are recycled. The project has committed $15 million to launch a global innovation challenge in which designers can submit ideas for replacing plastic bags.
  • The world’s first electric tugboat for inland waterways is under construction in Derben, Germany. Shipbuilder Hermann Barthel is building the tug, which will be powered by batteries and hydrogen fuel cells and will also feature rooftop solar panels. The tug, named Elektra, will operate on waterways between Berlin and Hamburg, and is designed to push barges weighing up to 1,400 metric tons some 250 miles (400 kilometers) without having to stop and recharge.
