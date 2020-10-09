Virtual manufacturing career event draws 2,000

Material handling equipment maker Raymond Corp. drew 2,000 students from across the country to its virtual National Manufacturing Day event on October 2, the company said. The annual event traditionally hosts students from across southern New York, but this year attracted a national audience due to the virtual platform, necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event is held in conjunction with National Manufacturing Day, which is organized by the National Association of Manufacturers, and aims to introduce high school students to advanced manufacturing operations and the potential careers the industry offers.

This year’s virtual event provided a digital, interactive experience for students and teachers, including a factory tour, interactive quizzes, testimonials from Raymond associates, and department demonstrations. Nearly 60 classrooms participated, according to Raymond officials.

“The material handling industry is in need of the younger generation’s innovative thinking, which can push and challenge our industry to stretch and reach new potential,” Tony Topencik, senior director of operations and quality for Raymond, said in a statement about the event. “We want to ignite curiosity among students about career possibilities that they might not have previously considered.”

Established in 2011, National Manufacturing Day is celebrated on the first Friday in October each year. This is the sixth year Raymond has participated in the event.