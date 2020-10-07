TXS opens New 24/7 access Secure Fleet Trailer Parking in Hiram, Georgia.

MONTEBELLO, CA SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 by JP Harwood jonpaul@terminalexchangeservices.com

TXS, New Location Hiram GA

• This new TXS secure facility offers 24/7 access, keypad entry with on-site security, 50’ wide concrete driveway entrance, gravel parking,

• Outdoor security lighting, Inventory control via daily fax, email or website to dispatch.

• Assigned dedicated parking with No stacking delays, Ability to exceed reserved spaces with daily rate

• No overflow refusals Secure temporary over-flow parking for local terminals high value cargo

• 24/7 hostler assisted staging

• No public access allowed

• Annual, month-to-month rates available

• Restrooms, and trash services

13 miles away from Marietta, GA

25 miles away from Atlanta, GA

This Facility is within a 5 to 15-mile radius of 90 percent of all local Distribution Centers, Transportation Hubs and Corridors of the areas they serve.

To reserve fleet parking call 323-725-1994 or link: