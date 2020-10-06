IDEC Introduces HG1P Handheld HMI

IDEC Corporation, Sunnyvale, CA, October 6, 2020 — IDEC Corporation introduces the new 4.3” LCD screen size HG1P handheld human-machine interface (HMI). This lightweight and robust HMI is the right-sized way to enhance operator interactions for automated machine tending and robotics applications, and it is the most cost-effective device of its type.

User-First Design

At only 500g and with contoured hand grips, a hand strap, and a wall hanging bracket, the HG1P’s ergonomic design makes it comfortable for long duration and fatigue-free use by technicians and engineers. The hardy design is tested to withstand 1.5m drops, and it uses a flush mount selector switch to prevent breakage. Competing products in this category are typically heavier, bulkier, and more prone to inadvertent damage.

Visualization and Control

A high resolution 4.3-inch TFT color LCD touch panel displays at 480x272 pixels to provide clear and informative visualization. The touchscreen is bordered with 12 physical momentary function keys (F1 to F12) with click-feedback, which write to internal memory bits within the HMI. In addition, a hardwired emergency stop button, selector switch, and a 3-position enabling switch make this unique handheld HMI flexible for designers and convenient for users.

Users will appreciate the rapid and industry-leading start-up time, which is usually less than three seconds. The usability and feature set of the HG1P combine to help users maximize productivity and minimize downtime while delivering dependable safety in any production environment, for operations such as machine setup, calibration, normal operation, and maintenance.

Easy Configuration

The HG1P is configured with the same WindO/I-NV4 software as other products offered in the IDEC HMI portfolio, which means users will be very familiar with the development environment. A common mini-USB cable or USB-A memory stick can be used to download configurations and save data. Multilingual capability is built-in, and languages can be selected and changed on the fly.

Field Friendly

Connectivity to automation platforms is via a standard 19-pin connector, using optional cables from IDEC up to 7 meters long or user-created cables up to 15 meters long, which are easily replaced if damaged. The cable transmits power, hardwired signals, and digital communications. Available in both serial and Ethernet models, the HG1P supports major industrial communication protocols such as Modbus TCP/IP, Modbus RTU, FTP client, FTP server, webserver, and user communication. In operation, the HG1P consumes only three watts, a category best.

Applications Abound

Designers can use the HG1P handheld HMI anywhere a traditional HMI is used, gaining the additional features of portability and on-board switches. It is well suited for robot teaching applications, machine tending operations, and wherever operators need to move among various locations during the course of their work. The hardwired emergency stop and enabling switch devices are crucial for implementing safety related applications where workers are near operating robots and machinery. The HG1P handheld HMI improves operator efficiency, while minimizing field hardware by eliminating the need for multiple operator interface devices on large machines.

As with all its products, IDEC offers free tech support for the HMIs, with no service or support contract required. For complete specifications or additional information, please contact IDEC Corporation at 800-262-IDEC (4332), or visit us online at http://us.idec.com/HandheldHMI .

###

About IDEC: IDEC Corporation is a global supplier that has provided innovative and reliable industrial automation and control products since 1945. Covering a broad range of market needs, these feature-rich and value-driven products include PLCs, human machine interfaces (HMIs), safety products and other industrial automation components. By delivering world-class products backed by personalized service and highly-rated technical support, IDEC enables design engineers to create lean, cost-effective and safe solutions to optimize their automation applications. With the recent acquisition of APEM, one of the world's leading manufacturers of operator interface panels and related components, IDEC continues to enhance our customers’ ability to create high-quality solutions. For additional information, visit www.IDEC.com/usa

For more information, please contact:

Linda Htay

Product Marketing

IDEC Corporation

800-262-4332

Linda@idec.com