Panel Built Lactation Rooms Create Fast, Discrete Space for Mothers

As a modular construction provider, Panel Built, Inc. is familiar with creating specialized spaces within existing facilities. Utilizing a panelized wall system, creating new rooms in existing commercial office spaces is quick and convenient with their pre-designed, prefabricated solutions. This type of speedy solution can greatly help when crafting a lactation room for new mothers. As a part of the United States’ Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, employers are required to provide reasonable break time for nursing mother to express breast milk, and as a part of this employers must provide an area for this to take place that is shielded from view, free from intrusions, and is a room other than a restroom. However, many facilities beyond that of a workplace can benefit from this type of room.

Panel Built lactation rooms make use of their panelized wall system, meaning they can seamlessly fit into an existing space. The rooms can utilize existing walls to enclose a section of the facility, creating a discrete, comfortable, and private space away from the rest of the building. Additionally, Panel Built can use this same wall system to create lactation ‘pods,’ that are delivered to the facility pre-assembled and ready for use. Our pods can be delivered pre-wired for electric with pre-installed countertops and other furnishing, allowing for a complete Turn-Key solution. One of the primary advantages of utilizing a modular solution is the minimal amount of disruption at the project site. With the majority of these rooms being installed into commercial office and public settings, using our easy and convenient modular system allows for seamless integration into your existing space.

Founded in 1995 by brother Pat and Michael Kiernan, Panel Built operates under one mission, To Solve Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service. Beginning as a provider of panelized office buildings, Panel Built now also provides a full line of cleanrooms, welded steel buildings, ballistic rated booths, guard shacks, mezzanines, prefabricated towers, and more. Panel Built provides “A Better Way to Create Space” for industrial and commercial building projects.