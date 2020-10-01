TA Services Adds Andrew Welling as Director of Cross Border Services

Mansfield, Texas—Oct. 1, 2020—TA Services, a premier full-service logistics provider, announces the appointment of Andrew Welling as Director of Cross Border Services. In this position, Welling will be responsible for building, managing and supporting the rapid growth of TA Services’ cross-border logistics services between the United States, Mexico and Canada, as well as its less-than-truckload (LTL) consolidation business segment. Based in Indianapolis, Welling will work closely with Richard Piontek, TA Services’ president for managed transportation.

On the addition of Welling to the leadership team, Piontek commented, “We are thrilled to have Andrew join us at TA Services. Andrew’s extensive knowledge of truckload and LTL operations, consolidation services, cross-border capacity sourcing and procurement will be a major contributor to our plans for growth in this segment. I am confident that his experience in facilitating the seamless transportation of goods across the Mexican and Canadian borders will help us strengthen not only our quality of service for existing and future customers, but also our position as an emerging industry leader.”

Previously, Welling worked with ProTrans as director of capacity management and carrier utilization, as well as Knauf Insulation North America as transportation manager. His most recent role as manager of transportation and logistics at dormakaba Americas involved overseeing corporate logistics for the company’s North American business unit, with a focus on network optimization and contract negotiations with carriers and service providers. Welling earned a Bachelor of Science in supply chain management and marketing from Indiana University, and is currently an MBA candidate at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

“I am excited to join a company like TA Services that prioritizes innovation and operational excellence, but above all else, people. My fellow leaders make it a point to cultivate a people-first culture and to listen intently to understand our customers and their needs,” said Welling. “Recent global supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 will see more companies embrace nearshoring, and thereby increase the need for effective cross-border logistics. TA Services is uniquely positioned to support this need with our strategically located warehouses for northbound and southbound freight, longstanding carrier relationships and transloading services to ensure cargo is moved efficiently and reliably between countries.”

To learn more about TA Services’ cross-border capabilities, visit: https://www.taservices.com/services/cross-border-services/

About TA Services:

Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas with offices located in strategic markets throughout North America, TA Services, Inc. has been operating for more than 30 years and provides a wide range of third-party logistics services including managed transportation, warehousing and distribution, multi-modal transportation brokerage and cross border logistics. TA Services is a division of Birmingham-based PS Logistics, LLC. For more information: www.taservices.com.