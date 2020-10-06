CFI Celebrates 35 Years Serving Mexico with New Facilities, Expansion of Cross-Border Services

JOPLIN, MO – October 6, 2020 – CFI, an operating company of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, announced today a major expansion of its capabilities and resources supporting shipments between the United States and Mexico. The announcement accompanies CFI’s 35th anniversary of intra-Mexico and cross-border truckload freight services.

A shipper’s freight receives end-to-end service from the US to Mexico with CFI expertise guiding the journey for better service, visibility, and reliability, noted Greg Orr, CFI’s president. “CFI is a proven, trusted and committed player in the cross-border market, providing first and last-mile less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload services within Mexico,” Orr emphasized. “At a time when other truck lines are exiting Mexico, we are stepping up investment by building on our 35 years of experience to expand the quality and scope of services we can provide shippers on both sides of the border.”

The company also announced it had rebranded its Mexico operations under the single banner of CFI Mexico, consolidating the services of the two existing divisions, CFI Logistica and CFI Mexico Truckload for a more unified customer experience.

Expanded Consolidation and Distribution Services Launched

“Chicago is the first of several planned North American consolidation and distribution (C&D) facilities the company will establish this year,” Orr said. At Chicago, U.S. shippers can consolidate LTL shipments originating in the Midwest into truckload moves destined for Nogales, Arizona and the Nogales-Sonoran Mexican Gateway. Similarly, shippers can consolidate LTL shipments originating in Mexico, move them via truckload under CFI line-haul services into the U.S., and then be deconsolidated in Chicago and cross-docked for LTL delivery across the Midwest.

Nogales represents CFI’s seventh C&D cross-dock operation with Mexico, joining Guadalajara, Monterrey, Mexico City, San Luis Potosi, Queretaro and Nuevo Laredo. At these sites, LTL shipments within Mexico are consolidated and routed into the U.S. for delivery. Truckload consolidations from the U.S. arrive at Mexico cross-docks and are broken out for local LTL delivery within the country. CFI, through its own facilities and long-term established partnerships with premier Mexican truck lines, has an owned terminal network in Mexico.

CFI is also in the final planning stages to launch similar C&D services through Laredo, Texas, the company’s largest gateway to and from Mexico.

Orr added that a key advantage of the CFI-backed service is that it is managed through one operating company, providing shippers with exceptional transparency, reliability, and visibility into their shipments in-transit. “We are maximizing CFI Mexico’s capabilities by providing all these services and more by marketing as one entity, continuing a legacy of proven success, trusted service, and commitment to our customers,” Orr said.

“Our enterprise footprint uniquely equips us for this endeavor,” commented Michael Hinz, Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations for CFI. “CFI’s 35 years of experience in Mexico positions us as the preeminent expert in that market.” Hinz added that this operation would not be the typical “highly intermediated” consolidation and deconsolidation offering. Rather, CFI will be providing the linehaul capacity for the project, which guarantees capacity will be available even when the market is tight.

“Consolidation and deconsolidation are long regarded as highly effective supply chain waste reduction tools,” said Jason Dekker, Director of International Business Development at CFI Mexico. “Supply chain experts point out that LTL services can be three times more expensive per mile than the truckload mode and are generally more susceptible to damage. The more miles you can move into the truckload mode, the better off you are.”

CFI employs 2,350 professional drivers, nearly 500 of whom have more than a million miles with the company. The company operates a fleet of 1,850 company owned tractors and 7,300 trailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, with cross-border service to Mexico. The company also contracts with 375 leased independent contractors and more than 80 C-TPAT certified carriers. In 2019, CFI amassed more than 62,000 cross border shipments with Mexico with an additional 27,000 LTL shipments within Mexico, serving some of North America’s leading commercial, industrial, manufacturing and retail businesses.

