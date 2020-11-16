TA Services Names Logistics Leader, Reo B. Hatfield II, as Vice President of Business Development

Mansfield, Texas – Nov. 11, 2020 – TA Services, Inc., a premier full-service logistics provider, announces the appointment of its new Vice President of Business Development, renowned logistics leader Reo B. Hatfield II. Bringing over 40 years of experience in executive management and transportation logistics to TA Services, Hatfield will be primarily responsible for guiding the development and growth of the company’s less-than-truckload (LTL) brokerage services. In this role, he will work closely with Chief Executive Officer, Scott Schell.

Prior to joining TA Services, Hatfield served as Vice President of the fourth largest LTL carrier in the United States. He also previously co-founded Reo Distribution Services, Inc., where he served as the company’s President for 31 years. Under Hatfield’s leadership, Reo Distribution was named Logistics Broker of the Year in 2014 by the National Association of Small Trucking Companies. Outside of the transportation industry, Hatfield is most well-known for brokering and writing the truce that ended the famous Hatfield-McCoy feud in 2003. He, along with Bo McCoy and Ron McCoy, signed the truce live on national television to an audience of 3.5 million viewers.

“A person’s actions and history tell us a lot about their sense of service, pride, responsibility, honor, and integrity,” said Scott Schell. “Reo’s achievements in transportation and focus on building better relationships—professionally and personally—align with our values at TA Services, where we always put people first, above all else. I have known Reo for many years and recognize his proven track record of providing solutions that deliver success and results for his clients. His knowledge of LTL transportation, as well as warehousing and logistics in all modes, are second to none.”

On joining TA Services, Hatfield commented, “TA Services is a trusted name in the logistics industry. For over 30 years, the company has stood a cut above the rest with its focus on building lasting relationships with clients and enabling operational excellence. From managed transportation and distribution, to brokerage and cross-border services, the team at TA Services makes it a point to listen to their clients, to truly understand their challenges, and apply their expertise and resources to solve them. I look forward to lending my knowledge and experience to furthering the company’s growth and commitment to customer value.”

About TA Services:

Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas with offices located in strategic markets throughout North America, TA Services, Inc. has been operating for more than 30 years and provides a wide range of third-party logistics services including managed transportation, warehousing and distribution, multi-modal transportation brokerage and cross border logistics. TA Services is a division of Birmingham-based PS Logistics, LLC. For more information: www.taservices.com.