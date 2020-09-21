CSCMP award winners unveiled

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) kicked off its annual EDGE virtual conference by presenting several prestigious awards to honor its supply chain professional members who have contributed to the advancement and betterment of the industry.

During CSCMP’s Virtual Academic Research Symposium on Sunday, September 20, the 2020 Bernard J. LaLonde Best Paper Award, given to the most valuable paper published in the Journal of Business Logistics (JBL), was awarded to Dung H. Nguyen, vice dean at the Faculty of International Economic Relations, University of Economics and Law (Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City); Sander de Leeuw, professor of supply chain management at Nottingham Business School, Nottingham (U.K.), and associate professor of logistics and operations management at the School of Business and Economics of Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (the Netherlands); Wout Dullaert, professor of supply chain logistics at the School of Business and Economics, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (the Netherlands); and Bram P.J. Foubert, associate professor of marketing modeling at the School of Business and Economics of Maastricht University (the Netherlands), for their paper, “What is the Right Delivery Option for You? Consumer Preferences for Delivery Attributes in Online Retailing.”

Also awarded Sunday evening was the 2020 E. Grosvenor Plowman Award. Presented annually to the best research paper submitted for presentation at the Academic Research Symposium, this year’s winner was Dr. Remko van Hoek for his paper entitled, “Not Your Normal Gameplan – An Exploration of Supply Chain Risk Management During the COVID-19 Pandemic Using Game Theory, Event Theory and Dynamic Capability Theory.” His paper was selected by the Editorial Review Panel and the award was given in honor of E. Grosvenor Plowman, a lifetime supporter of both the CSCMP organization and the logistics profession.

The third and final award given during the symposium was the 2020 Teaching Innovation Award. Each year, the Academic Research Symposium organizers devote an academic track to supply chain management teaching innovation and pedagogy. CSCMP members are invited to submit papers to this educational track for consideration, and the Editorial Review Panel selects the submission with “the largest impact on students and instruction within the field of supply chain and logistics.” This year Sam Silva-Nash, Dr. Carole Shook, and Kara Patterson of the University of Arkansas took home the award for their submission entitled “Drive Towards Success: A Case Study."

On Monday, CSCMP named its newest Supply Chain Hall of Fame inductees—individuals that have made outstanding contributions to the supply chain discipline and served as role models to supply chain students, young professionals, budding entrepreneurs, or career supply chain professionals. Taiichi Ohno, creator of the Toyota Production System (LEAN) and Matthew A. Waller, Ph.D., the 2020 CSCMP Distinguished Service Award Recipient, now join the ranks of past recipients like Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company, and Malcom McLean, developer of the modern intermodal shipping container.

Several additional awards will be announced in the next few days. All award winners will be listed on the CSCMP website at the conclusion of the EDGE Conference this week.